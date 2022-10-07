Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Related
thevarsitynews.net
8049 Carlin St
***********A Beautiful & Spacious Three Bedroom Colonial****************. This beautiful colonial home is available for leasing. It has stylish laminate hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted and roomy. A large basement with storage, fenced backyard and close to the City of Dearborn. If interested in a showing, please call Ms. Bond at 586-567-4205.
thevarsitynews.net
5680 Pardee
Beautiful Updated 1 bedroom apartment in Dearborn Heights! DON'T MISS OUT - Welcome to the beautiful Z on Pardee Apartments conveniently located in a quiet community located in the heart of Dearborn Heights. This one bedroom unit boasts 750 SF and has been completely updated with all new vinyl plank flooring, brand new bathroom including new vanity, new bathtub, ceramic tiled floors, freshly painted throughout, new six panel doors, updated kitchen with new countertop & backsplash, new light fixtures & your own private balcony with new decking. Coin operated laundry machines in all basements. We allow cats. Please inquire for the additional fees associated with a pet. Z on Pardee is part of the Z Apartment Group community and you will not be disappointed. It's conveniently located just 9 miles from Detroit Metro Airport and just under 16 miles from all of the sports arenas and downtown Detroit. Retail shopping centers and expressways are just around the corner. FIRST FLOOR UNIT *ASK US ABOUT OUR $0 CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION**
thevarsitynews.net
21105 Atlantic
- Nice two bedroom for rent! This charming house features an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, new carpeting, laundry room, newer driveway, fenced in yard, and a detached garage. Square footage is quite reasonable for a two bedroom house. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.
thevarsitynews.net
19401 Lyndon St
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**. APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!. (Lyndon/Evergreen) Located in the Brightmoor Neighborhood. Fall in love with this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch home with a VERY LARGE fenced in yard, NO garage. This home's kitchen and bathroom have recently been upgraded, and it also has a very large basement for storage. Rent is $1,095 + $500 security deposit. We provide you with a stove and fridge. Tenant pays gas/electric. WATER INCLUDED! Accepts Section 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevarsitynews.net
River Place Apartments
Modern interior finishes, impeccable grounds and innovative designs provide a lifestyle that is unique to River Place Luxury Apartments. With direct access to all of Downtown Detroit’s major entertainment venues, nearby amenities and the Detroit RiverWalk, your new home is an ideally located retreat. At River Place Luxury Apartments, choose from select lofts and brownstones with individual terraces, expansive river views, 13-foot wood beam ceilings, exposed brick walls, 8-foot windows and stylish interior designs.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
thevarsitynews.net
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
thevarsitynews.net
8491 Prospect Ave
1) You MUST be currently renting. If you aren't you will need a co-signer. 2) Make 3x's the monthly rent in income, Must provide 4 check stubs. 4) No past evictions or judgement against you for not paying rent. 5) No criminal history in the past 7 years. BR. BA.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties
Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit
During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days. But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight. ...
birchrestaurant.com
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
fox2detroit.com
House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
Comments / 0