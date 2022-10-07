ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 107, Pistons 101

Pelicans (2-0 in preseason), Pistons (0-2) Yes, he can score. New Orleans second-year guard Jose Alvarado may have developed a well-deserved reputation for defense and stealing the ball, but on Friday he spent a lot of time putting it in the basket. Behind a combination of determined drives and accurate jump-shooting, the Georgia Tech product helped stake the Pelicans to a double-digit second-half lead and home victory. He finished with 28 points on 12/18 shooting. “Just being more confident in myself from last year,” Alvarado said of what’s behind what appears to be an improved offensive game. “More consistent. Like I always say, I’m not the most athletic (player). My floater’s got to be there. My jump shot has to be there. It was about locking in this offseason and being confident.”
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

The million-dollar question on the mind of every NBA fan seems to be, 'What will Jordan Poole do next?' Since the video of him getting punched by Draymond Green in practice was released, the basketball community has been in a frenzy. Many are condemning Green for his actions, while others have questioned how the video was allowed to be leaked for public consumption in the first place.
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
