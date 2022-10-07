Read full article on original website
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 107, Pistons 101
Pelicans (2-0 in preseason), Pistons (0-2) Yes, he can score. New Orleans second-year guard Jose Alvarado may have developed a well-deserved reputation for defense and stealing the ball, but on Friday he spent a lot of time putting it in the basket. Behind a combination of determined drives and accurate jump-shooting, the Georgia Tech product helped stake the Pelicans to a double-digit second-half lead and home victory. He finished with 28 points on 12/18 shooting. “Just being more confident in myself from last year,” Alvarado said of what’s behind what appears to be an improved offensive game. “More consistent. Like I always say, I’m not the most athletic (player). My floater’s got to be there. My jump shot has to be there. It was about locking in this offseason and being confident.”
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies
The million-dollar question on the mind of every NBA fan seems to be, 'What will Jordan Poole do next?' Since the video of him getting punched by Draymond Green in practice was released, the basketball community has been in a frenzy. Many are condemning Green for his actions, while others have questioned how the video was allowed to be leaked for public consumption in the first place.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
