Brunswick, GA

FULL POTENTIAL: Brunswick High rolls past Lakeside Evans

By DERRICK DAVIS ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago
The Pirates took the field Friday determined to pair a suddenly flaming hot offense together with their latent defensive dominance for a big region win at Glynn County Stadium.

Brunswick High (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) did just that in scoring 30 unanswered points to open the game and cruising to a 44-10 victory over Lakeside Evans (3-3, 1-1).

The Beach High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty County High School on October 10, 2022, 10:00:01.
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
