WCCO Sunday Morning is starting a new series about fostering, adopting, the traumas that can surround the issue and the joys that can come with it all, too.If this stirs your heart, the first step is to get licensed by the state. You can get information by clicking here.
The true story behind the Elf on the Shelf tradition
Santa Claus might know if you’ve been bad or good, but there’s a special elf— notably one who likes to hang out on the shelf — that’s really the one to impress during the holiday season. Whether you’ve already hosted this special visitor from the...
Aces of Trades: Brad Pilkington takes 'wonderful journey' to Spring Hills Baptist in Granville
GRANVILLE – He grew up a gifted athlete – and musician. “I loved sports,” recalled Brad Pilkington. “I played baseball and basketball from age 8, and football from age 12 through high school. I dreamed of playing professional baseball for sure. I pitched a no-hitter when I was 8, and I thought that would secure my future for me!”
Kindness 101: Students teach us all a lesson in friendship
As part of the ongoing series "Kindness 101," Steve Hartman and his kids are sharing stories built around themes of kindness and character and the people who've mastered both. His latest lesson is friendship.
Fiction: The Sniffle Tune. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
