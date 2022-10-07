ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Young Sheldon Recap: Mary Gets Her Groove Back... Thanks to Pastor Rob?

Who would have thought that Mary working with Brenda would bring Sheldon’s parents closer together? During Thursday’s Young Sheldon, George called a secret meeting in Brenda’s chicken coop to discuss Mary’s new job at Medford Lanes. Brenda swore she was just trying to be nice when she hired George’s wife, but it still put him an uncomfortable position. “We haven’t done anything,” Brenda said. “But there was considering,” George argued. “You know there was.” Later on at the bowling alley, Mary ran into her own tempter, Pastor Rob. He apologized for how things went down at the church and expressed to Mary just how...
The Guardian

‘It’s a living organism, a crazy cacophony of life’: Scott A Woodward’s best phone picture

Nicknamed the Monster Building, the residential complex in Hong Kong’s Quarry Bay is actually made up of five imposing tower blocks. In 2018, Canadian photographer Scott A Woodward had set up camp in the shadow of one, the Yick Cheong building, to shoot an ad campaign for Foot Locker. “It’s a heavy, teeming, living organism; a crazy cacophony of life and colour,” he says. “There are 10,000 people living there, and people travel from all over to see it.”
