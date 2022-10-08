Read full article on original website
Related
Before David Robinson Jr. was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football
Former Central Lafourche standout, David Robinson Jr., was always destined to attend Nicholls State University.
NOLA.com
Chalmette-East Jefferson was decided in the final stages. Here's how things played out.
Senior running back Kyron Angeletti scored on a 16-yard run with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining in the game, and Chalmette turned back a last-second East Jefferson threat to take a 37-34 victory Friday at Bobby Nuss Stadium. The win came in the District 8-5A opener for Chalmette (3-3), the...
NOLA.com
David Harris racks up 229 yards rushing as Covington reclaims the Little Brown Jug
At the time, Covington High opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from inside the St. Paul’s 8-yard-line simply because the Lions liked the matchup. Down 7-3 in the second quarter against their biggest rival, the Lions could have taken the easy points and regrouped for the next drive. But coach Greg Salter thought Covington was gaining an edge up front and running back David Harris was building a head of steam.
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Definitely healthy: Michael Pratt sets career high for passing yards in Tulane win over East Carolina
Coming off a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing against Houston, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt threw behind the line of scrimmage on his first five attempts Saturday afternoon. It turned out the quick, easy passes had nothing to do with his health. Doing serious damage downfield the rest of...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who was in Uptown first, Loyola or Tulane?
How did Loyola and Tulane universities end up next to each other on St. Charles Avenue? Which of them was there first?. Tulane got there first, but both universities began downtown — Loyola as the College of the Immaculate Conception and Tulane as the Medical College of Louisiana. Both moved to St. Charles Avenue more than a century ago.
NOLA.com
LSU tackle Will Campbell out for Tennessee game after posting picture from hospital bed
Left tackle Will Campbell was out for No. 25 LSU's game Saturday morning against No. 8 Tennessee, the school said officially before game time. LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said Campbell was treated for dehydration at the hospital Friday night. Redshirt junior Anthony Bradford started in his place. Campbell posted a...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's win streak, momentum evaporate under harsh glare from Tennessee
It appears an apology is in order for CBS. I gave the venerable network plenty of static leading up to Saturday’s LSU-Tennessee game for passing on what turned out to be the only ranked versus ranked Southeastern Conference matchup this weekend. Instead, CBS decided to show Auburn at Georgia and Texas A&M at Alabama in its annual day-night SEC doubleheader, puzzling even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who was at Tiger Stadium for the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin-Jesuit turned into the ultimate defensive battle. Here's how it was decided.
There are no style points awarded in Catholic League football, but defense certainly goes a long way. Witness Brother Martin, whose defense limited Jesuit to 9 yards rushing and no touchdowns in securing a 7-3 District 9-5A victory against the Blue Jays on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Brother...
NOLA.com
Breaking down LSU's costly fourth-down attempts, and why Brian Kelly stood by his decision
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back in the pocket on fourth-and-10 from the Tigers’ own 45-yard line, only to be absorbed by Tennessee’s entire defensive line for an 8-yard loss. It was the Tigers’ third fourth-down conversion attempt in a game they were down 20-7 with just over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee
LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
NOLA.com
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
NOLA.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDSU
Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
Comments / 0