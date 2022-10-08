At the time, Covington High opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from inside the St. Paul’s 8-yard-line simply because the Lions liked the matchup. Down 7-3 in the second quarter against their biggest rival, the Lions could have taken the easy points and regrouped for the next drive. But coach Greg Salter thought Covington was gaining an edge up front and running back David Harris was building a head of steam.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO