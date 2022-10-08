ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

NOLA.com

David Harris racks up 229 yards rushing as Covington reclaims the Little Brown Jug

At the time, Covington High opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from inside the St. Paul’s 8-yard-line simply because the Lions liked the matchup. Down 7-3 in the second quarter against their biggest rival, the Lions could have taken the easy points and regrouped for the next drive. But coach Greg Salter thought Covington was gaining an edge up front and running back David Harris was building a head of steam.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who was in Uptown first, Loyola or Tulane?

How did Loyola and Tulane universities end up next to each other on St. Charles Avenue? Which of them was there first?. Tulane got there first, but both universities began downtown — Loyola as the College of the Immaculate Conception and Tulane as the Medical College of Louisiana. Both moved to St. Charles Avenue more than a century ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU's win streak, momentum evaporate under harsh glare from Tennessee

It appears an apology is in order for CBS. I gave the venerable network plenty of static leading up to Saturday’s LSU-Tennessee game for passing on what turned out to be the only ranked versus ranked Southeastern Conference matchup this weekend. Instead, CBS decided to show Auburn at Georgia and Texas A&M at Alabama in its annual day-night SEC doubleheader, puzzling even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who was at Tiger Stadium for the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee

LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NOLA.com

All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
MANDEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30

During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
SLIDELL, LA

