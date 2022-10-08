Read full article on original website
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches
Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can't interact the...
T1 flames out, Team Secret one win away from keeping a historical Dota 2 streak alive at TI11
Despite T1 picking up steam the longer the event went on, Team Secret looked like a well-oiled machine as they dispatched the final SEA rep in less than an hour. And that was just the start of the end for T1, as one of the fan-favorite rosters heading into the event would be double eliminated soon after.
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn't come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
Emphasis on the top lane: The most-picked champions in the first half of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This year's League of Legends World Championship has already officially set the record for the most...
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
Team Liquid knock out Xtreme Gaming in fastest series of Dota 2’s TI11 LCQ
With the fourth day of the International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers coming to an end, four more teams were eliminated from the tournament. And, while it took some time for T1 to flame out, Team Liquid sent Xtreme Gaming home in the quickest series of the LCQ. Xtreme was knocked...
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player
When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes
Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won't be coming to an end anytime soon. TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with...
That charming man: Trymbi has a better win rate than Hylissang on Rakan
Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus is the support player for Rogue that joined the team in November 2020. Initially, Trymbi joined Rogue to supplement the aggressive, yet deliberate playstyle of their AD carry, Steven “Hans sama” Liv. Although Hans sama soon left for Team Liquid, Trymbi stayed with Rogue to continue growing both as a person and player. Today, Trymbi is one of the best supports Europe can offer, with an incredible record history behind him that surpasses even LEC veterans, an LEC title, and a promising future at Worlds 2022.
The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild
The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds...
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
SEMPHIS calls jeorgesnorts the ‘NA ropz’ after his impressive performance in Americas RMR
Jeorge "jeorgesnorts" Endicott, one of the best CS:GO players in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR), didn't qualify for the IEM Rio Major like most of the stars did. But he has made a name for himself in the first big event of his short career. The...
