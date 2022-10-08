Read full article on original website
Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Shifting Blame For Texas A&M's Loss?
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is under fire for post-game comments about 'backup QB' Haynes King.
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
After a warm start to the week, a cold front arriving late Wednesday will bring near-normal temperatures back to the area and chances of rain to locations primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record. At both Waco and...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
fox44news.com
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many are happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, says they have seen some changes in the past few years but are glad to be continuing strong.
fox44news.com
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
fox44news.com
Human remains found in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Police are investigating human remains found in Temple Monday morning. The search started after a vehicle registered to 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin of Belton was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. Bell County Game Wardens joined with Temple and Belton police...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
Vehicle of missing Belton man located, human remains found in wooded area
Central Texas police are investigating after the human remains of a Belton man were found near a wooded area in Temple.
fox44news.com
One killed in early morning Killeen crash
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are investigating an early morning crash that has killed one person. Around 6:05 AM on Sunday, officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood road in reference to a two vehicle crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red...
KWTX
Beloved employee celebrating 40 years on the job at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved employee of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is marking 40 years on the job, but for Randy Levy, it’s a job and a passion that runs in his family, even decades before the Central Texas native came on the scene.
KWTX
Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
fairfield-recorder.com
Vehicle drives through Heritage Title at high rate of speed
A reckless driver flew his vehicle into the Heritage Title Building at the corner of Commerce and Mount Streets early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, causing a fire inside the building. Freestone County deputies began battling the blaze with fire extinguishers and also were able to extricate a woman from the...
KWTX
Police in Mexia looking for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed William Harmon, 37, and then fled the scene without offering help, City of Mexia Manager Eric B. Garretty said. Harmon was fatally struck by the driver of a pickup in the 300 block of Martin...
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
