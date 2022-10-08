Good while it lasted: North American fans leave humbled, most LCK fans celebrate after first day of Worlds 2022 group stage

Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
dotesports.com
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
dotesports.com
Team Liquid knock out Xtreme Gaming in fastest series of Dota 2’s TI11 LCQ
With the fourth day of the International 2022 Last Chance Qualifiers coming to an end, four more teams were eliminated from the tournament. And, while it took some time for T1 to flame out, Team Liquid sent Xtreme Gaming home in the quickest series of the LCQ. Xtreme was knocked...
dotesports.com
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
dotesports.com
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches
Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
dotesports.com
Emphasis on the top lane: The most-picked champions in the first half of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This year's League of Legends World Championship has already officially set the record for the most...
dotesports.com
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
dotesports.com
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Viper strikes, EDG breaks Fnatic’s hot streak on day three of Worlds 2022 to open up group
For the last couple of days, European League of Legends fans have been on a high...
dotesports.com
T1 flames out, Team Secret one win away from keeping a historical Dota 2 streak alive at TI11
Despite T1 picking up steam the longer the event went on, Team Secret looked like a well-oiled machine as they dispatched the final SEA rep in less than an hour. And that was just the start of the end for T1, as one of the fan-favorite rosters heading into the event would be double eliminated soon after.
dotesports.com
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
dotesports.com
The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild
The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds...
dotesports.com
Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team
Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16. Kreaz has not been playing with Olek...
dotesports.com
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
dotesports.com
Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022
After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of...
dotesports.com
SEMPHIS calls jeorgesnorts the ‘NA ropz’ after his impressive performance in Americas RMR
Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott, one of the best CS:GO players in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR), didn’t qualify for the IEM Rio Major like most of the stars did. But he has made a name for himself in the first big event of his short career. The...
dotesports.com
CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major
The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
dotesports.com
Crashing and burning: DWG KIA hand LCS yet another loss as NA’s Worlds collapse continues
Though the 2022 League of Legends World Championship takes place in North America this year, the...
