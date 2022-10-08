ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Bold & Beautiful Brings ‘Quarter’ to an End, Lawrence St.-Victor Teases the ‘Real Spicy’ Twist That Could Be Right Around the Corner

As one door closes, a whole Pandora’s box might be opening. Bold & Beautiful fans already know that Rena Sofer has aired for the last time as Quinn. And in the Friday, Oct. 14, episode of the CBS soap, it sounds like we are going to find out what went down between her and Carter. (The spoilers for this week offer up a big hint.) But that isn’t the end of the line for Lawrence Saint-Victor’s stouthearted alter ego, especially since he’s realized how badly he craves a significant other.
General Hospital

In today’s recap, Portia connects the hook attacks to Trina, Esme sneaks into Wyndemere, and Brando’s memorial is held. Even as Brando’s loved ones gather together to say a final farewell at his funeral, the Port Charles police find another body. Has the hook killer struck again?
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
We Never Saw It Coming, But Bold & Beautiful Is Doing the Impossible With Taylor

Why? We could not begin to guess. Since The Bold and the Beautiful cast Krista Allen as Taylor, we’ll admit it. We’ve been extra into the character. The actress’ natural warmth and playfulness have served to reboot the world-renowned psychiatrist in the absolute loveliest of ways. And not for nothing, but she’s been more fun than she ever before was.
A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family

It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
Vanessa Bryant’s Video of Her & Her Daughter Natalia Dancing & Singing Together Proves They’re the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo

Taking your kids off to college is a special time; you’re full of pride and pain. You’re so proud of your little one for jetting off to college, but you can’t help but cry over the fact that they’re an adult and on their own now. We all remember the tearful goodbye Vanessa Bryant had with her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant when she went off to USC. However, the two are reunited at USC, and it must feel so good!
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's Rare Date Photos Prove They’re Ready for the Spooky Season

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen adorable lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott PDA-up our Instagram timelines. We love seeing these two do the cutest events together, always smiling and leaving sweet messages under the photos. As we said, it’s been a minute, and we’ve been (im)patiently waiting for an update from these two, and on Oct 9, Deschanel answered our prayers. On her Instagram story, the New Girl alum uploaded a bunch of photos of her and Scott’s latest outing, uploading a super cute one of them cozying up together. See the photo below: In the photo, we see the...
After Oz’s Death, Portia Connects the Hook Attacks to Trina — and Esme Sneaks Into Wyndemere

On the pier, Oz’s body is put into a body bag and an officer calls in a dead John Doe found on the docks. He says there is no appearance of a stab wound, but the medical examiner should reveal more. After the police vacate, Esme appears in her black hoodie. She looks at the chalk outline and says, “Bad for you Oz, but good for me.” She looks through her bag and pulls out some cash, which thinks will get her through the day. She then declares, “Wyndemere, here I come!”
George Clooney Revealed a Surprising Hope for When His Daughter Starts to Date

There are plenty of benefits to being an older parent, and for George Clooney, the fact that he will be much older when his daughters start dating is one of them. The Ticket to Paradise star sat down with Hoda Kotb onTODAY and discovered that he and Kotb have somewhat different viewpoints on this whole older parent thing. “I’ve got a 5- and a 3-year-old,” Kotb said of her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. “I get scared sometimes, if I’m being totally honest, about being my age.” The TODAY host wants to be around for all of the milestones, from...
Travis Barker Gushes About His 'Amazing Son' Landon

In honor of his son’s last year as a teen, Travis Barker took to Instagram to wish 19-year-old Landon the happiest of birthdays. The Blink 182 drummer shared a carousel of recent and throwback photos of himself and Landon, the first of which is a snap from the birthday boy’s black tie-themed party. The elder Barker looks dapper in a conservative tuxedo that’s less eclectic than his usual ensembles, but stylish nonetheless. The Birthday Barker, on the other hand, wore a glittering 3-piece black tux with shining black dress shoes, which looked very punk-glam with his messy mane of black...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares a Super Rare Glimpse Into What Unexpected Activity Her Baby Daughter Isabella Adores

It’s always so magical and interesting to see what our kids gravitate toward when they’re just babies and newborns. It could be a toy, a show, or in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s daughter Isabella’s case: a super adorable activity. On October 6, Huntington-Whiteley shared a glimpse into what her daughter Isabella James adores right now, and it’s honestly so darn cute. She posted the video with the simple caption explaining it all: “Bird watching 🐦.” In the adorable video, we see Isabella nearly standing up (!!) as she pounds against the glass and metal door. She sees multiple birds in their backyard, and her...
