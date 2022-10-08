Read full article on original website

Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.

As Bold & Beautiful Brings ‘Quarter’ to an End, Lawrence St.-Victor Teases the ‘Real Spicy’ Twist That Could Be Right Around the Corner
As one door closes, a whole Pandora’s box might be opening. Bold & Beautiful fans already know that Rena Sofer has aired for the last time as Quinn. And in the Friday, Oct. 14, episode of the CBS soap, it sounds like we are going to find out what went down between her and Carter. (The spoilers for this week offer up a big hint.) But that isn’t the end of the line for Lawrence Saint-Victor’s stouthearted alter ego, especially since he’s realized how badly he craves a significant other.

Esme Stops Nikolas From Calling the Cops on Her With a Big Reveal — and Anna and Valentin Set a Trap for Victor
At the Metro Court Gardens, Sonny tells Michael that he wants to make things right with him. Michael feels it’s too late and he is so far removed from the father he knew. Sonny advises his son to put himself in his shoes and consider what if Wiley started treating him the way Michael is treating him.

General Hospital
In today’s recap, Portia connects the hook attacks to Trina, Esme sneaks into Wyndemere, and Brando’s memorial is held. Even as Brando’s loved ones gather together to say a final farewell at his funeral, the Port Charles police find another body. Has the hook killer struck again?
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...

We Never Saw It Coming, But Bold & Beautiful Is Doing the Impossible With Taylor
Why? We could not begin to guess. Since The Bold and the Beautiful cast Krista Allen as Taylor, we’ll admit it. We’ve been extra into the character. The actress’ natural warmth and playfulness have served to reboot the world-renowned psychiatrist in the absolute loveliest of ways. And not for nothing, but she’s been more fun than she ever before was.

A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family
It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
Vanessa Bryant’s Video of Her & Her Daughter Natalia Dancing & Singing Together Proves They’re the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo
Taking your kids off to college is a special time; you’re full of pride and pain. You’re so proud of your little one for jetting off to college, but you can’t help but cry over the fact that they’re an adult and on their own now. We all remember the tearful goodbye Vanessa Bryant had with her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant when she went off to USC. However, the two are reunited at USC, and it must feel so good!
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's Rare Date Photos Prove They’re Ready for the Spooky Season
It’s been a minute since we’ve seen adorable lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott PDA-up our Instagram timelines. We love seeing these two do the cutest events together, always smiling and leaving sweet messages under the photos. As we said, it’s been a minute, and we’ve been (im)patiently waiting for an update from these two, and on Oct 9, Deschanel answered our prayers. On her Instagram story, the New Girl alum uploaded a bunch of photos of her and Scott’s latest outing, uploading a super cute one of them cozying up together. See the photo below: In the photo, we see the...

After Oz’s Death, Portia Connects the Hook Attacks to Trina — and Esme Sneaks Into Wyndemere
On the pier, Oz’s body is put into a body bag and an officer calls in a dead John Doe found on the docks. He says there is no appearance of a stab wound, but the medical examiner should reveal more. After the police vacate, Esme appears in her black hoodie. She looks at the chalk outline and says, “Bad for you Oz, but good for me.” She looks through her bag and pulls out some cash, which thinks will get her through the day. She then declares, “Wyndemere, here I come!”

General Hospital Preview: As Port Charles Says Goodbye to Brando News Spreads That the Serial Hook Killer Struck Again
Danger lurks in the shadows of Port Charles. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 10 – 14, no one may be safe from the hook killer. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Though Ava was the first to be attacked...

Ahead of Bold & Beautiful’s Big Quinn Reveal, Rena Sofer Unveils a Sharp New Look
Making the video of her haircut was a family affair, too. If you haven’t yet heard, The Bold and the Beautiful is poised to drop a bombshell about Quinn this Friday, Oct. 14. (All the details that we have are in this week’s spoilers.) But portrayer Rena Sofer is already turning heads — with a stunning new look.
George Clooney Revealed a Surprising Hope for When His Daughter Starts to Date
There are plenty of benefits to being an older parent, and for George Clooney, the fact that he will be much older when his daughters start dating is one of them. The Ticket to Paradise star sat down with Hoda Kotb onTODAY and discovered that he and Kotb have somewhat different viewpoints on this whole older parent thing. “I’ve got a 5- and a 3-year-old,” Kotb said of her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. “I get scared sometimes, if I’m being totally honest, about being my age.” The TODAY host wants to be around for all of the milestones, from...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Stunning Gray Hair Is on Full Display During And Just Like That Shoot
The second season of And Just Like That… is filming in New York City and it looks like Sarah Jessica Parker (and Carrie Bradshaw) are showing off their gorgeous gray hair. The 57-year-old actress proudly flaunted her silver strands to her Instagram followers on Monday. Wearing a form-fitting fuchsia...
Christina Ricci & Her Husband Mark Hampton Look Like They’re on Cloud 9 While Celebrating Their First Year of Marriage
Remember when everyone was freaking out about Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton secretly eloping in 2021? Well, it’s officially been a year since that happened and we’re seriously wondering where the time has gone. On Oct 9, Ricci reminded us that a year has already flown...

Bold & Beautiful’s Battle Over Douglas Spills Into Real Life… in an Altogether Unexpected Way
Well, it was bound to happen eventually. It looks like Bold & Beautiful‘s Douglas finally had enough of everyone fighting over him and decided to join the fray! Bad news for Thomas, though, the fed up kid has turned on his dad!. We can’t say we’re surprised, but we...
Nicole Kidman Showed Off Her Toned Abs in Tiny Crop Top and Waist Hugging Trousers
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to be not only one of the cutest couples in country music but also in Hollywood. The loving duo shared a united front after Urban’s concert this week as they walked arm-in-arm at the stadium. The 55-year-old actress shared a stunning black-and-white snapshot...
Travis Barker Gushes About His 'Amazing Son' Landon
In honor of his son’s last year as a teen, Travis Barker took to Instagram to wish 19-year-old Landon the happiest of birthdays. The Blink 182 drummer shared a carousel of recent and throwback photos of himself and Landon, the first of which is a snap from the birthday boy’s black tie-themed party. The elder Barker looks dapper in a conservative tuxedo that’s less eclectic than his usual ensembles, but stylish nonetheless. The Birthday Barker, on the other hand, wore a glittering 3-piece black tux with shining black dress shoes, which looked very punk-glam with his messy mane of black...

Brooke Shields Reflects on How Motherhood Has Positively Shifted Her Perspective on Beauty & Body Image
Brooke Shields‘ career has always placed beauty and body image at the forefront of her mind, but it wasn’t until she became a mother that she felt positively about her own beauty and body, or even beauty and body image in the abstract. During an interview with SheKnows,...
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares a Super Rare Glimpse Into What Unexpected Activity Her Baby Daughter Isabella Adores
It’s always so magical and interesting to see what our kids gravitate toward when they’re just babies and newborns. It could be a toy, a show, or in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s daughter Isabella’s case: a super adorable activity. On October 6, Huntington-Whiteley shared a glimpse into what her daughter Isabella James adores right now, and it’s honestly so darn cute. She posted the video with the simple caption explaining it all: “Bird watching 🐦.” In the adorable video, we see Isabella nearly standing up (!!) as she pounds against the glass and metal door. She sees multiple birds in their backyard, and her...
