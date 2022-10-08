There’s a lot of fun around USC football right now. The Trojans are 6-0 to start the season for the first time since starting 6-0 in the 2006 season. That team finished 11-2 overall, with a Pac-10 co-championship, a win over Michigan in the Rose Bowl and finished ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. The last USC team to win more games to start a season was the 2005 Trojans which went 12-0 in the regular season before falling to Texas in the Rose Bowl.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO