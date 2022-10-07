ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

larson Kalamajr
1d ago

well yeah you half to stop family's for letting there kids sign up for welfare. they don't need to be on that unless they are over 18, an got there own apartment. that's how you should make that unless your parent you can jump on at any time. shoot .for tge kids . we don't need full grown 18year Olds wasting all.of our foods on junk foods . they need to get them welfare people in cooking classes to give them hope to live on there owns ,in sted of just spoiling them with cash

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records

Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Aloha officials celebrate new homes for people with disabilities

Edwards Place is serving adults with developmental disabilities and debilitating conditions.Edwards Center is celebrating the addition of two new homes for people with disabilities. With the new homes — according to the nonprofit, which administers the housing community at Edwards Place in Aloha — Edwards will house well over 130 individuals who have developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, and other debilitating conditions, collectively abbreviated as IDD. The housing model at Edwards Place "allows families to age together with adult children with IDD and answers those families question, 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'" the Aloha-based nonprofit said in a news release. "Edwards Center promises to care for those individuals for their lifetime." A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, dedicating the new homes and honoring key supporters Ray Gauthier, Joan Kuni and June Uzelac. Former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts is slated to attend the ribbon-cutting, along with state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos and Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai, who live in Aloha. Development of Edwards Place has been funded by foundation grants and private donors. Edwards Center is located at 4375 S.W. Edwards Place in Aloha. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ALOHA, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn't the problem

Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
OREGON STATE
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Gresham, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Portland, OR
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
bruinbanner.com

"Once you on the streets, you stay there"

The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Christine Drazan's Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE
Fred Meyers
montavilla.net

PDX Nutrition Opens on NE Glisan

PDX Nutrition will open at 6824 NE Glisan Street in the former DB Dessert Company location. The cafe is hosting a soft opening on Monday the 10th, beginning at 8 a.m. This supplement-focused shop marks the 20th such location started by owner Hiram Silva. The NE Glisan location is the first in Portland, but other restaurants are anticipated in the coming years.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Why are we chasing failure?

There’s not one city where the proposals outlined in an op-ed by dark money political group “People for Portland” have actually worked (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25). We all want our neighbors who are sleeping outside to...
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft

It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County Health Department issues burn ban for Oct. 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been smelling smoke in the air? Well, you’re not alone. The forecast is showing stagnant air conditions and wildfire smoke in Multnomah County, Due to the poor air quality, the Multnomah County Health Department issued a burn ban on Oct. 9. Burning wood is not allowed, that includes using […]
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman found dead at downtown Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR

