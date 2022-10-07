Read full article on original website
larson Kalamajr
1d ago
well yeah you half to stop family's for letting there kids sign up for welfare. they don't need to be on that unless they are over 18, an got there own apartment. that's how you should make that unless your parent you can jump on at any time. shoot .for tge kids . we don't need full grown 18year Olds wasting all.of our foods on junk foods . they need to get them welfare people in cooking classes to give them hope to live on there owns ,in sted of just spoiling them with cash
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
opb.org
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
Aloha officials celebrate new homes for people with disabilities
Edwards Place is serving adults with developmental disabilities and debilitating conditions.Edwards Center is celebrating the addition of two new homes for people with disabilities. With the new homes — according to the nonprofit, which administers the housing community at Edwards Place in Aloha — Edwards will house well over 130 individuals who have developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, and other debilitating conditions, collectively abbreviated as IDD. The housing model at Edwards Place "allows families to age together with adult children with IDD and answers those families question, 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'" the Aloha-based nonprofit said in a news release. "Edwards Center promises to care for those individuals for their lifetime." A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, dedicating the new homes and honoring key supporters Ray Gauthier, Joan Kuni and June Uzelac. Former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts is slated to attend the ribbon-cutting, along with state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos and Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai, who live in Aloha. Development of Edwards Place has been funded by foundation grants and private donors. Edwards Center is located at 4375 S.W. Edwards Place in Aloha. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem
Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
bruinbanner.com
“Once you on the streets, you stay there”
The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
Flowers, candles, tears: Family holds Old Town vigil
Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland's Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
kptv.com
Nonprofit hosting ‘No More Gun Violence’ block party in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is hosting a “No More Gun Violence” block party in North Portland this weekend. It’s the last of the summer series of events hosted by The Next G, a group that helps young men in the community. “It’s very important...
montavilla.net
PDX Nutrition Opens on NE Glisan
PDX Nutrition will open at 6824 NE Glisan Street in the former DB Dessert Company location. The cafe is hosting a soft opening on Monday the 10th, beginning at 8 a.m. This supplement-focused shop marks the 20th such location started by owner Hiram Silva. The NE Glisan location is the first in Portland, but other restaurants are anticipated in the coming years.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
Readers respond: Why are we chasing failure?
There’s not one city where the proposals outlined in an op-ed by dark money political group “People for Portland” have actually worked (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25). We all want our neighbors who are sleeping outside to...
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
nwlaborpress.org
Contractors stuck with bill for subcontractor wage theft
It’s what they should have been paid months or years ago, but workers at 360 Sheet Metal will finally receive $212,000 in back wages owed because their employer illegally underpaid them. Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) found that the company repeatedly violated the state’s prevailing wage law...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Multnomah County Health Department issues burn ban for Oct. 9
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been smelling smoke in the air? Well, you’re not alone. The forecast is showing stagnant air conditions and wildfire smoke in Multnomah County, Due to the poor air quality, the Multnomah County Health Department issued a burn ban on Oct. 9. Burning wood is not allowed, that includes using […]
Car crashes into Amboy Market, right next to local fire station
A car crashed into a store in Amboy Washington early Sunday morning, waking up the fire crews right next door.
Nakia Creek Fire erupts near Larch Mountain in Clark County
A wildfire near Larch Mountain in Clark County that began late Sunday afternoon has now grown to 70 acres, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted.
kptv.com
Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
Multnomah County health officers issue wood burning advisory
Health officials in Multnomah County announced a restriction on voluntary burning Friday because of the wildfire smoke and stagnant air condition forecasted.
