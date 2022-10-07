Read full article on original website
‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series
Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to...
ComicBook
Avatar 4 Has Already Completed A Lot of Filming
Disney is getting ready to release Avatar: The Way of the Water in theaters this Christmas, with 13 years passing since the original hit theaters. The Way of Water will bring back the original cast that included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with a bunch of newcomers joining the team. Director James Cameron still has two more Avatar sequels to finish up, but it seems that he's already started on the fourth film. During a new interview with Variety, Executive Producer Jon Landau revealed that they've actually already completed a lot of filming on Avatar 4.
Disney had a non-white (and deaf) mermaid long before Halle Bailey's 'controversial' casting
Even 30 years ago, not all mermaids looked the same.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
"Star Trek: The Motion Picture": The "New" New Director's Edition
When Star Trek: The Motion Picture finally made its debut in 1979, for many, it was like the Second Coming; that is to say, "a religious experience." Fans of the original Trek series, which initially aired on NBC from 1966 to 1969, had long waited for their favorite cast and crew members of the Starship Enterprise to return to the screen. Any screen.
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Branded Television
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has gotten an early Season 2 renewal. Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the animated series ahead of its Feb. 10 premiere. The animated show debuts first Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. The news, along with a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, The Marvel’s Moon Girl and...
msn.com
The biggest mistake in 'Wizard of Oz,' and more cringeworthy errors in iconic movies
Slide 1 of 51: Hollywood moviemaking takes time, money, cooperation, careful planning, and a painstaking knack for detail. But even the most meticulous preparations sometimes can't spare a film from its share of goofs and mistakes to the delight (or chagrin) of observant viewers. The majority of these goofs take the form of simple continuity errors. For example, a glass might be full in one shot and empty in the very next. Other mistakes appear by way of historical misfires, major plot holes, visible camera equipment, or crew members getting caught in a shot. And every now and then, the annals of cinema are graced with a goof of epic proportions. For example, white cars can be seen in the background during a battle scene in "Braveheart." The much-publicized Starbucks cup in "Game of Thrones" was hardly the most notable example in entertainment, though it shows a simple point: Even with the advent of CGI and advanced editing technology—not to mention fully financed production crews—human error is often unavoidable. You probably could have guessed that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most legendary filmmakers, appears more than once on this list; but even the "Master of Suspense" fell victim to, well, obvious visual and plot points. When critically acclaimed films from Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather") or David Lean ("Lawrence of Arabia") exceed three hours in runtime, should we be more forgiving? You be the judge; just know even these directors are not perfect, as you'll see. Since even the world's greatest films are prone to the occasional flub, Stacker is embracing the imperfections by listing mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time. To determine the rankings, Stacker derived a score based on equally weighted IMDb user ratings and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 16, 2020, and ranked accordingly, with ties broken by user votes. A film needed at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. If the movie didn't have a Metascore, it was not included. Check out mistakes in the 50 best movies of all time. You may also like: The best streaming services of 2021.
disneydining.com
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Breaks Disney Plus Record
It’s been nearly 30 years since the black flame candle was lit. The witches are back and better than ever and Hocus Pocus fever has descended upon us once again! The sequel proves that history doesn’t always repeat itself. When the original Hocus Pocus debuted in theaters in 1993 it flopped. It brought in just 39.5 million dollars (the film cost 28 million to create). Since then, however, it developed a cult following and has risen to one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time.
Fans are split on Lily Collins' Netflix Inheritance movie
2020’s Inheritance movie starring Lily Collins is getting a second life on Netflix, but opinions are split between those who love it or hate it.
TVOvermind
Ranking the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies
In the summer of 2022, the sixth Jurassic Park movie was released in theaters worldwide. Jurassic World Dominion did well at the box office. The Jurassic World movie brought in approximately $1 billion worldwide, which is a handsome sum. This amount set a lot of records for the Jurassic World movies. For example, it is the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022 (as of October 5, 2022), following only Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Of the six Jurassic World movies, it is the fourth to top $1 billion in earnings. Additionally, this particular Jurassic World movie also broke some post-pandemic release records, too. It is only the third movie released following the onset of the covid pandemic in 2020 to surpass $1 billion in earnings. Of the billion-dollar movie club, this Jurassic World movie gets to claim the spot as the 50th movie of all time to reach $1 billion in earnings. But which Jurassic World movie is the best? We’ve ranked all six from worst to best, according to this article from Screenrant.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU
An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
‘Knives Out 2’: All 3 Mega U.S. Theater Chains to Carry Sequel for a Week Over Thanksgiving
In a noteworthy moment for Netflix, the three largest theater chains in the U.S. have all agreed to play upcoming tentpole Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for one week over Thanksgiving, a month before the highly anticipated movie hits the streamer. The Rian Johnson-directed sequel will open in approximately...
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Delivers Double Win for Disney+ on This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Charts
While the sequel lands at No. 1, its 1993 predecessor was the second-most streamed movie of last weekend. It might be time for Disney to pencil in “Hocus Pocus 3” on its production calendar already. And based on how “How Pocus 2” performed for Disney+ in its debut weekend, there probably won’t be a 29-year gap between movies, either.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
ComicBook
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
