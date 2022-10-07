Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Purdue University Northwest appoints Veera Gnaneswar Gude as NiSource-Meyer Charitable Foundation Professor
Gude will serve as director of the PNW Water Institute. Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced Veera Gnaneswar Gude as the NiSource-Meyer Charitable Foundation Professor of Energy and the Environment following approval today (10/7) by the Purdue University Board of Trustees. Gude joined the Department of Mechanical and Civil Engineering at...
