Related
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
RELATED PEOPLE
GV Wire
Did Your Favorite Make Billboard’s All-Time Top 100 Karaoke Songs?
Even the worst singer believes he or she can bring karaoke justice to at least one song, right?. Now, with the pandemic waning and karaoke nights back in full swing, Billboard’s staff has come up with the 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time. Spoiler Alert: The Beatles, The...
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
guitar.com
Europe set to tour, release new music and unveil documentary in 2023
Joey Tempest has revealed that 2023 will be a busy year for Europe, with the band set to release a host of new material and undergo a worldwide anniversary tour. Speaking as part of the Behind The Vinyl podcast, frontman Joey Tempest has stated that Europe fans can expect to see new music from the band next year, as well as a brand new documentary.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Billboard
Ozuna Unveils ‘Ozutochi’ Album: Every Collaboration Ranked (Staff Picks)
Ozuna returns with his fifth studio album, Ozutochi, released Friday (Oct. 7) via Aura Music and Sony Music Entertainment. The 18-track set finds an experimental Ozuna dipping his toes in dembow (“Perreo y Dembow”), merengue and techno (“Un Lio”), Brazilian funk (“Cielos Rosado”), EDM (“La Suzi”), and pop-rock (“La Copa”), without losing touch with his signature reggaetón romantico, as heard in “Favorita,” “Vida,” and “Mañana.” Notably, the urban act collaborates with a wave of reggaetón veterans and newcomers, including Chencho Corleone, Arcangel, Feid, and El Cherry, to name a few.
Jack White Calls Loretta Lynn “The Greatest Female Singer/Songwriter Of The 20th Century”
Something a little more swanky from Loretta Lynn’s rolodex… “Portland, Oregon.” With a heavy rock influence and killer guitar solo to open up the tune, “Portland, Oregon” was a much different sound than the rest of Lynn’s singles, but still a damn good one. It is so fitting that the insanely talented Jack White is featured on the record with Lynn. Two of Nashville’s finest in their genre. White has been very vocal on social media about Loretta Lynn’s impact […] The post Jack White Calls Loretta Lynn “The Greatest Female Singer/Songwriter Of The 20th Century” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
withguitars.com
Dermot Kennedy Announces New Track & Biggest Ever UK Tour
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT THE O2 IN LONDON. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE AND SADNESS’, a song taken from his upcoming second album ‘SONDER’ out on Nov 4th via Island Records/Interscope. Pre-order ‘Sonder’ here.
Billboard
007 on the Hot 100: James Bond Songs From Lowest to Highest Charting
More than any other film franchise, the long-running James Bond series has a rich musical history. Sure, the Star Wars score is peerless, but each Bond film brings with it the excitement of a major pop star recording a new song suited for the 007 series. It wasn’t always that...
Sigur Rós Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘( )’ With Expanded Reissue
Icelandic art-rockers Sigur Rós will celebrate the 20th anniversary of ( ) — a.k.a. Untitled, Parenthesis, The Bracket Album or however you referred to it the past two decades — with a reissue of the 2002 LP complete with b-sides and unreleased demos from the recording sessions. Due out digitally on Oct. 27 and physically on Nov. 25, the ( ) reissue features the album’s original eight untitled tracks — all remastered — along with demos of tracks #6, #7, and #8 — affectionately know as “E-bow,” “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song),” and “Popplagið” (The Pop Song), respectively — plus the...
