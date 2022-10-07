Read full article on original website
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10
Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Tiffany Haddish Says She “Lost Everything” Due To Molestation Allegations Against Her And Aries Spears
So, the allegations that comedians Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish groomed and molested a brother and sister while featuring them in videos when they were 14 and 7 years old have been dropped by their accuser, the now 22-year-old sister. But Haddish says the retraction hasn’t changed how the allegations affected her career and how […]
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
TVOvermind
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Jada Pinkett Smith Poised To Reveal All About ‘Complicated’ Marriage To Will Smith In New Book
There won’t be any need to read between the lines of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s relationship anymore. Jada, 51, will publish her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. In the announcement, Jada will talk about her journey, and at the heart of this powerful book, “[there] are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker's tribute to nephew Brandt with unseen family photos after tragic death
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker paid tribute to his nephew Brandt with a series of family photos after his tragic death. Travis Barker, who took to Instagram to upload the moving photos, admitted he was “gonna miss [Brandt]” following his nephew’s death. Brandt, who was believed to be...
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Popculture
Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death
Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
"I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever," wrote Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon is being shown a lot of love by his big family on his birthday. The moms of his 10 children celebrated the Masked Singer host turning 42 on Saturday with a series of tributes on social media. "I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for...
Yolanda Hadid Jokes About Controversial, Viral 'Real Housewives' Parenting Moments With Almond-Themed TikTok
“Worst mom ever!” TV personality Yolanda Hadid poked fun at herself — and her controversial almond–related parenting moments — last week, sharing a clip on social media comically firing back at long-running criticisms of how she broached the topic of food with her children.On Friday, September 30, Hadid took to TikTok with a short video depicting herself snacking on a bowl of almonds in various locales, including in front of a fireplace, while driving a golf cart and with a horse. The video was also slapped with a warning from the app, advising fans that “participating in this activity could...
