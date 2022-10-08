Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Does Google have a trust problem?
Given that you probably clicked on this article thinking I could be referring to one of a handful of different trust problems for Google it seems that the answer is almost certainly yes. However, I’m not talking about concerns over Google looking at or selling your data or anti-trust problems with the government. Today I’m sticking to one specific potential trust problem for Google that reared its head again recently and may hang heavily over some of Google’s announcements from this week’s Made by Google October event.
Tech Times
6 Best Google AdSense Alternatives to Monetize Your Blog
Google AdSense was launched in 2003 by the tech giant to facilitate bloggers. It allows webmasters to monetize their websites and generate revenue by running ads. It's the most popular ad program that lets you earn income by capitalizing on your blog traffic. Right now, more than 10 million sites are part of the pay-per-click (PPC) platform. AdSense connects advertisers with the publishers and in return takes a cut from their revenue.
daystech.org
Apple’s New iPhone Taps Into Our Single Biggest Fear
Gone are the times when minor digital camera updates, sleeker-looking consumer interfaces, and purple-finishes have been sufficient to warrant a $1000 cellphone improve. Now, your new iPhone will include a Lockdown mode (in case you want safety in opposition to cyberattacks), a satellite tv for pc Emergency SOS (for when you end up within the woods with no sign), and even a Walking Steadiness characteristic – so you may all the time know if you’re at an elevated danger of falling.
DIY Photography
Google rivals Meta by releasing Imagen video, its own text-to-video AI
Google has revealed its own text-to-video AI-generated program which is called Imagen video. Similar to Meta’s Make-a-video, the program allows users to generate a short video clip purely by entering descriptive text. It’s very similar to text-to-image apps such as Dall-E and Midjourney, however this time the end product is moving pictures.
RELATED PEOPLE
laptopmag.com
iPhone SE 4 could be biggest upgrade yet — Apple may keep its best feature
The iPhone SE 4 is gearing up to make waves, and rumors indicate it will be the biggest upgrade yet over the iPhone SE (2022). Now, a new leak claims it will boast a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch — indicating what to expect. We've heard Apple's entry-level...
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Sheryl Sandberg Exits Meta, But Company Will Keep Paying For Her Security
In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta. However, the company has decided to continue paying for her security into 2023, citing "continuing threats to her safety." According to Meta, from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2023, the company will pay for security services at Sandberg's residences and...
Inside YouTube's plans to combat the explosion of TikTok
YouTube execs, media execs, and creators gave Insider a look at how YouTube plans to take on TikTok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
No upgrade necessary: Why I’m sticking with Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 came out a few months ago and it’s a critical success. I’m one of the many experts that gave it a favorable review and ranked it high on Laptop Magazine’s list of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. I’m also the person telling you its older sibling, the WH-1000XM4, is the better investment.
NFL・
laptopmag.com
How to password protect a Word document
Microsoft Word offers an often-overlooked feature that allows users to password protect sensitive documents. These documents are not only password protected, but encrypted, meaning even if someone else were to gain access it’s unlikely they could ever open the document. Encryption is a means of scrambling data so that...
Urgent warning over unofficial WhatsApp apps as Facebook sues developers for ‘stealing data’ from 1million
META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.
Engadget
Now TikTok is copying Instagram with 'Photo Mode'
Social media apps are all starting to look the same. At this point, we’re all pretty used to seeing Instagram copy TikTok. Now, in a new twist, TikTok is copying Instagram with a new feature called “Photo Mode.” The update allows TikTok users to share multiple still photos in a post, along with captions of up to 2,200 characters.
The Verge
All YouTube users will soon have an account handle — but some will get to pick theirs earlier
All YouTube users will soon get a new way of identifying themselves. The company announced today that @name handles will be used across the platform, a convention that’s common elsewhere on the internet but a departure for YouTube. Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies across...
TechCrunch
Twitter nudges you to share the tweet instead of taking a screenshot
Users are seeing different kinds of popups when they take a screenshot. Some folks are seeing a “Copy Link” button, some are seeing a “Share Tweet” button, and some are seeing a dialog containing both. Some of TechCrunch’s own staff noticed this popup on iOS while...
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $349 after first discount
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is. For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
iPhone 14 automatically calls 911 on rollercoasters
Just last month, Apple’s new iPhone 14 released, but beyond its snazzy new camera features and improved battery life, a new feature has seemingly been giving users way more than they bargained for. As reported by The Verge (and first covered by The Wall Street Journal), the new Crash...
Comments / 0