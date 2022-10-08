ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

Does Google have a trust problem?

Given that you probably clicked on this article thinking I could be referring to one of a handful of different trust problems for Google it seems that the answer is almost certainly yes. However, I’m not talking about concerns over Google looking at or selling your data or anti-trust problems with the government. Today I’m sticking to one specific potential trust problem for Google that reared its head again recently and may hang heavily over some of Google’s announcements from this week’s Made by Google October event.
Tech Times

6 Best Google AdSense Alternatives to Monetize Your Blog

Google AdSense was launched in 2003 by the tech giant to facilitate bloggers. It allows webmasters to monetize their websites and generate revenue by running ads. It's the most popular ad program that lets you earn income by capitalizing on your blog traffic. Right now, more than 10 million sites are part of the pay-per-click (PPC) platform. AdSense connects advertisers with the publishers and in return takes a cut from their revenue.
daystech.org

Apple’s New iPhone Taps Into Our Single Biggest Fear

Gone are the times when minor digital camera updates, sleeker-looking consumer interfaces, and purple-finishes have been sufficient to warrant a $1000 cellphone improve. Now, your new iPhone will include a Lockdown mode (in case you want safety in opposition to cyberattacks), a satellite tv for pc Emergency SOS (for when you end up within the woods with no sign), and even a Walking Steadiness characteristic – so you may all the time know if you’re at an elevated danger of falling.
DIY Photography

Google rivals Meta by releasing Imagen video, its own text-to-video AI

Google has revealed its own text-to-video AI-generated program which is called Imagen video. Similar to Meta’s Make-a-video, the program allows users to generate a short video clip purely by entering descriptive text. It’s very similar to text-to-image apps such as Dall-E and Midjourney, however this time the end product is moving pictures.
CELL PHONES
INTERNET
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to password protect a Word document

Microsoft Word offers an often-overlooked feature that allows users to password protect sensitive documents. These documents are not only password protected, but encrypted, meaning even if someone else were to gain access it’s unlikely they could ever open the document. Encryption is a means of scrambling data so that...
The US Sun

Urgent warning over unofficial WhatsApp apps as Facebook sues developers for ‘stealing data’ from 1million

META, the parent company of Facebook, has sued three Chinese companies, alleging they developed fake knockoff WhatsApp apps, and compromised more than a million accounts. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco, California, on October 4, but legal representation for Rockey Tech Hk Ltd., Beijing Luokai Technlogy Co., Ltd ,and Chitchat Technology Ltd., the defendant companies, could not be immediately identified.
Engadget

Now TikTok is copying Instagram with 'Photo Mode'

Social media apps are all starting to look the same. At this point, we’re all pretty used to seeing Instagram copy TikTok. Now, in a new twist, TikTok is copying Instagram with a new feature called “Photo Mode.” The update allows TikTok users to share multiple still photos in a post, along with captions of up to 2,200 characters.
TechCrunch

Twitter nudges you to share the tweet instead of taking a screenshot

Users are seeing different kinds of popups when they take a screenshot. Some folks are seeing a “Copy Link” button, some are seeing a “Share Tweet” button, and some are seeing a dialog containing both. Some of TechCrunch’s own staff noticed this popup on iOS while...
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $349 after first discount

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is. For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
GAMINGbible

iPhone 14 automatically calls 911 on rollercoasters

Just last month, Apple’s new iPhone 14 released, but beyond its snazzy new camera features and improved battery life, a new feature has seemingly been giving users way more than they bargained for. As reported by The Verge (and first covered by The Wall Street Journal), the new Crash...
