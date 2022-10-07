ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? How This Legendary Era of Black Artists Transformed Cinema Forever

By Sammy Approved
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmX2v_0iQydIHC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8pyj_0iQydIHC00

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU!?” debuts next month to the platform. It examines how this legendary era of African American artists transformed cinema and popular culture forever. Watch the trailer inside.

From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, “IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?” is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 1970’s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film, posing questions that have never been asked, let alone answered.

Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson , Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired this specific film era. The film provides insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness. The documentary highlights a time which redirected the entire industry.

“IS THAT BALCK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!?” is produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall and Ciara Lacy. It also marks Mitchell’s directorial debut.

We love a film that uplifts, supports and celebrates the Black artists whose contributions often fall by the wayside. They paved the way for this generation, and it’s time the world knows.

Be sure to catch the exciting documentary on Netflix Nov. 11th, which answers: “how one decade changed American cinema and the culture forever?”

Catch the official trailer below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Fincher
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Elvis Mitchell
Person
Laurence Fishburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Black Culture#American Cinema#Blackness#Racism#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Power 107.5/106.3

DJ Holiday & Lore’l Talk Best Moments From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

From the red carpet to the stage, DJ Holiday and Lore’l took over the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and are sharing their thoughts on the night’s best and worst moments! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVQZSauU1P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link DJ Holiday tapped in with The Morning Hustle in studio after blessing the 2022 BET […]
HIP HOP
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy