Elon Musk commissioned this bot analysis in his fight with Twitter. Now it shows what he could face if he takes over the platform
Spam and fake accounts are more prevalent on Twitter than on comparable social platforms, according to a data analysis firm hired by Elon Musk as part of his legal battle with Twitter.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s X app for ‘everything’ might be a non-starter in the US
While Musk didn’t elaborate on what X would look like, many reckon he’s aspiring to replicate the success of WeChat, which over the past decade has virtually become the everything app in China. People use it to read the news, hail rides, book doctor’s appointments, pay taxes and carry out a myriad of other daily activities.
Elon Musk Announces A Plan To Make Twitter A Super App
Elon Musk spent months arguing with the current owners of Twitter over a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He went from working to buy Twitter, to finding ways to back out of the deal, to being back into the deal for Twitter. The deal is currently not finalized, but Elon musk has said he will be buying the company now. Elon now says that when the deal is complete & he owns Twitter, it will be “an acceleration to creating X, the everything app”. Basically, according to Musk, his new goal is to turn Twwitter into a “super app” for everything.
Twitter is trying to stop people taking screenshots of tweets
Twitter has been testing a new prompt that will ask users to share tweets rather than screenshotting them.The new test has separate prompts, asking users to either “copy [the] link” or “share [the] tweet”, with the social media company seemingly testing which is more effective.Twitter would benefit from users sharing links to tweets rather than screenshots. It could mean more people sign up to the social media site – which has significantly fewer users than competitors like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok – and spend more time on the site, thereby viewing more ads and promoted tweets and making Twitter more...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Motley Fool
Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
knowtechie.com
Telegram founder says we should ‘stay away’ from WhatsApp
The founder of the breakout messaging app, Telegram, has just taken shots at WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world. He urged people to “stay away” from the app and that it “will never be secure.”. Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently took to Telegram to...
teslarati.com
PayPal tells Teslarati it’s not fining users $2,500 for spreading misinformation
PayPal confirmed with Teslarati that it is not fining people for misinformation in an email to Teslarati. We recently reported on Elon Musk’s agreement with PayPal’s former president, David Marcus, who said in a Tweet that PayPal’s Accepted User Policy went against everything he believed in. Teslarati...
Yakima Herald Republic
Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness
Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who founded the entertainment trade site Deadline and who in her heyday was an elbows-out columnist serving up juicy industry scoops and gossip skewering Hollywood’s elite, has died at age 68. According to a family representative, Finke died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, after...
WhatsApp will soon let you block screenshots of ‘View Once’ messages
Last year, WhatsApp added disappearing photos and videos to chats. Copying a trend from Snapchat – and other Meta-owned apps –, the application would only warn users whether someone took a screenshot of a photo that should have disappeared. Now, the company is finally readying a feature to prevent users to record content that should only be seen once.
Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.
Nothing is going well for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, known now as Meta Platforms (META) . On Sept,29, during Meta's weekly Q&A session, the billionaire informed employees that the company was entering an era marked by lackluster growth. "For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly...
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info
Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
The Verge
All YouTube users will soon have an account handle — but some will get to pick theirs earlier
All YouTube users will soon get a new way of identifying themselves. The company announced today that @name handles will be used across the platform, a convention that’s common elsewhere on the internet but a departure for YouTube. Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies across...
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
FOXBusiness
How to get FOX Business headlines on your iPhone lock screen
Readers can now get their FOX Business headlines right on their iPhone's lock screen! Here's how to do it. First, you'll need to download the iOS 16 Apple operating system and update your FOX Business app. To update the operating system, if you haven't already done so: under "Settings," select...
Business Insider
Some Meta employees call key metaverse projects 'make Mark happy' as a nod to Mark Zuckerberg's changing priorities, report says
Some Meta staff refer to certain metaverse projects as "make Mark happy," the NYT reported. "Make Mark happy" was shortened into the acronym "MMH," two Meta employees told the NYT. Mark Zuckerberg has changed his priorities one year on since rebranding Facebook to Meta, per NYT. Two workers at tech...
daystech.org
Facebook Detects 400 Android and iOS Apps Stealing Users Log-in Credentials
Meta Platforms on Friday disclosed that it had recognized over 400 malicious apps on Android and iOS that it stated focused on-line customers with the objective of stealing their Facebook login data. “These apps had been listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store and disguised as photograph...
