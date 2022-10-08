ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s X app for ‘everything’ might be a non-starter in the US

While Musk didn’t elaborate on what X would look like, many reckon he’s aspiring to replicate the success of WeChat, which over the past decade has virtually become the everything app in China. People use it to read the news, hail rides, book doctor’s appointments, pay taxes and carry out a myriad of other daily activities.
Tyler Mc.

Elon Musk Announces A Plan To Make Twitter A Super App

Elon Musk spent months arguing with the current owners of Twitter over a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He went from working to buy Twitter, to finding ways to back out of the deal, to being back into the deal for Twitter. The deal is currently not finalized, but Elon musk has said he will be buying the company now. Elon now says that when the deal is complete & he owns Twitter, it will be “an acceleration to creating X, the everything app”. Basically, according to Musk, his new goal is to turn Twwitter into a “super app” for everything.
The Independent

Twitter is trying to stop people taking screenshots of tweets

Twitter has been testing a new prompt that will ask users to share tweets rather than screenshotting them.The new test has separate prompts, asking users to either “copy [the] link” or “share [the] tweet”, with the social media company seemingly testing which is more effective.Twitter would benefit from users sharing links to tweets rather than screenshots. It could mean more people sign up to the social media site – which has significantly fewer users than competitors like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok – and spend more time on the site, thereby viewing more ads and promoted tweets and making Twitter more...
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Motley Fool

Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?

knowtechie.com

Telegram founder says we should ‘stay away’ from WhatsApp

The founder of the breakout messaging app, Telegram, has just taken shots at WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the world. He urged people to “stay away” from the app and that it “will never be secure.”. Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently took to Telegram to...
Yakima Herald Republic

Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68 after a long illness

Veteran journalist Nikki Finke, who founded the entertainment trade site Deadline and who in her heyday was an elbows-out columnist serving up juicy industry scoops and gossip skewering Hollywood’s elite, has died at age 68. According to a family representative, Finke died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, Florida, after...
BGR.com

WhatsApp will soon let you block screenshots of ‘View Once’ messages

Last year, WhatsApp added disappearing photos and videos to chats. Copying a trend from Snapchat – and other Meta-owned apps –, the application would only warn users whether someone took a screenshot of a photo that should have disappeared. Now, the company is finally readying a feature to prevent users to record content that should only be seen once.
TheStreet

Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.

Nothing is going well for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, known now as Meta Platforms (META) . On Sept,29, during Meta's weekly Q&A session, the billionaire informed employees that the company was entering an era marked by lackluster growth. "For the first 18 years of the company, we basically grew quickly...
Axios

Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info

Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
FOXBusiness

How to get FOX Business headlines on your iPhone lock screen

Readers can now get their FOX Business headlines right on their iPhone's lock screen! Here's how to do it. First, you'll need to download the iOS 16 Apple operating system and update your FOX Business app. To update the operating system, if you haven't already done so: under "Settings," select...
daystech.org

Facebook Detects 400 Android and iOS Apps Stealing Users Log-in Credentials

Meta Platforms on Friday disclosed that it had recognized over 400 malicious apps on Android and iOS that it stated focused on-line customers with the objective of stealing their Facebook login data. “These apps had been listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store and disguised as photograph...
