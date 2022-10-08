Elon Musk spent months arguing with the current owners of Twitter over a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He went from working to buy Twitter, to finding ways to back out of the deal, to being back into the deal for Twitter. The deal is currently not finalized, but Elon musk has said he will be buying the company now. Elon now says that when the deal is complete & he owns Twitter, it will be “an acceleration to creating X, the everything app”. Basically, according to Musk, his new goal is to turn Twwitter into a “super app” for everything.

