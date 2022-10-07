Read full article on original website
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile
Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
techunwrapped.com
About 50 startups attend the BNEW Startup Innovation Hub, in Barcelona
The BNEW Startup Innovation Hub closes its doors today with the participation of more than 50 startups. The event is part of the third edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW). According to their professional activity, the startups have participated in the following verticals: digital industry, real estate, mobility,...
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
bitpinas.com
VChained Utilizes Tezos Blockchain to Create the World’s First Open-Source Supply Chain Management Solution
VChained is a supply chain management platform releasing worldwide aiming to: “Enable companies to track and trace not only their products but also carbon footprints throughout the product life cycle”. Challenges faced by the supply chains as identified by the World Economic Forum. Out of the endless challenges faced...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs
Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
daystech.org
Real-time Analytics News for Week Ending October 8
In this week’s real-time analytics information: Accenture is with Mars to modernize its world manufacturing operations with AI, cloud, edge expertise, and digital twins. Keeping tempo with information and developments within the real-time analytics market could be a daunting activity. We need to assist by offering a abstract of a few of the vital real-time analytics information objects our workers got here throughout this week. Here is our checklist:
thefastmode.com
GSMA Forms Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce with IBM & Vodafone
The GSMA announced the formation of the GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce, with IBM and Vodafone as initial members, to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes for the enhanced protection of telecommunications in a future of advanced quantum computing. Unlike today’s computers that rely on bits for calculation,...
techaiapp.com
IBM Survey Finds Security, Compliance Concerns Major Barriers to Cloud Adoption
IBM surveyed 3,000 IT and business professionals at large companies worldwide for the IBM Transformation Index: State of the Cloud report and found that cloud adoption is about half-way to maturity – with uncertainty about cloud security risks and regulatory compliance standing in the way of more progress. 77%...
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces First Ever Salesforce VAR Online B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Accelerator Management solution.
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider that built their technology 100% Native & Lightning on the Salesforce Platform, is also known to partner directly with its customers. Has released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution. SAASTEPS announces the first-ever Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution built 100%...
CFOs Bring New Risk Mindset to Digitization 3 Years After Urgent COVID Shutdown
With any luck, there will never be another end-of-the-world business shutdown moment like that which was seen in March 2020, where companies large and small were instantly catalyzed to digitally adapt-or-die to a new remote reality all at once. As part of our 3rd annual Visa B2B Payments Month series,...
mytotalretail.com
An 'Old' Technology Just Might Help Retailers Battle the Labor Shortage
Frontline employees are vital to a retailer's operation. The quality of a customer's experience is directly related to the level of employee engagement. When customers need assistance, they expect fast, reliable service and they shouldn't have to look all over the store for help. Unfortunately, customers are often left with...
emsnow.com
China’s Artificial Intelligence Market Will Exceed US$26.7 Billion by 2026, according to IDC
IDC recently released the IDC Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide. Data shows that total global IT investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2021 was US$92.95 billion, expected to increase to US$301.43 billion in 2026, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) was about 26.5%. As for the China market, IDC predicts that China’s AI investment is expected to reach US$26.69 billion in 2026, accounting for about 8.9% of global investment, ranking second in the world among other countries. In recent years, more and more enterprises have become involved in the Digintelligence Era and started the deployment of digital transformation (DX) and intelligent upgrading, which has thus spawned more demand for AI. Driven by policies, technologies, and markets, AI empowering industries is becoming a mainstream development trend.
crowdfundinsider.com
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
