October 10, 2022, 1:30 p.m. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. The tour features paintings and sculptures from the Arts Advocates’ Sarasota Art Colony collection as well as artworks by noted Florida artists, including Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, Ben Stahl, Julio de Diego, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and Dean Mitchell. The experience will also feature a behind-the-scenes tour of the Van Wezel. Guests will go backstage and see the dressing rooms, green room, stage and more. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Van Wezel Box Office at 941-263-6799 or visiting the Box Office Monday – Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Connections, a documentary film series: “Lives Well Lived” (2018) Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Ringling College Museum Campus, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. $15. This critically acclaimed and award- winning film celebrates the incredible wit, wisdom, and experiences of people aged 75 to 100....
Planning for a Diverse and Equitable Future: Reparations and the Estate Tax. Join Raymond C Odom, Director of Wealth Transfer Services and Senior Vice President of The Northern Trust Company in Chicago Illinois for a special presentation that links the history and purpose of the estate tax to the current racial wealth gap. This program will review the root causes of the racial wealth gap, including the initial success and ultimate failure of General Sherman's Special Field Order #15 promising formerly enslaved Africans 40 tillable acres, as well as subsequent government-backed discriminatory housing policies. Past reparation efforts in the United States and other parts of the world give insight as to how a successful Black reparations program could be implemented. Learn how estate taxes and other wealth taxes are the ideal funding source for reparations, and how new charitable incentives in the tax law could create a public-private partnership to redress the “forgotten 40 acres.” This talk will be moderated by Dr. Uzi Baram, director of the New College of Florida Public Archeology Lab. This program is presented in conjunction with the exhibition of The structure the labor the foundation the escape the pause by Xaviera Simmons.
