Hollydays Wine Tasting
Passionate for Pinot? Care for some Cabernet? Taste varietals from all over the world and find your new favorite at Hollydays. Sponsored by Stabs. Get more info HERE.
‘You Treat Everyone the Same with Dignity and Respect,’ Says Tonya Pitts, Sommelier of the Year | Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards
With her enthusiastic, individualized approach and a magnanimous charitable streak, Tonya Pitts is a prime example of how sommeliers can impact the wine world far beyond the confines of the restaurants whose lists they shepherd. Pitts currently is wine director of One Market in San Francisco, where she manages a...
