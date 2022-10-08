Read full article on original website
Related
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Princeton
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Princeton – 0 Gibson Southern – 63
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Apollo
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 62 Apollo – 28
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Princeton Fire Department puts out brush fire
Out of Gibson County, Princeton Fire crews fight a brush fire on County Road 325. Over the weekend, officials say at least 60 hay bales caught on fire. We're told it took several crews to get the fire out, including some from Illinois, including Owensville and Mount Carmel. Crews say...
speedonthewater.com
Inside The SOTW Mag 2022 Interview Issue—Jeff Hoefling And Audra Meyer
Jeff Hoefling and Audra Meyer grew up less than a mile from each another in Evansville, Ind., where they still live and work. But until eight years ago they’d never met. Now, they’re inseparable and among the most welcoming, instantly likable couples you’ll meet in the go-fast boating world. Hoefling, who owns Lively Machine Company, and Meyer, who works in financial services for Merrill-Lynch, help organize the annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run in Kentucky alongside their friends, Terry and Melanie Martin, and renowned boat painter Stephen Miles and his wife, Heather.
wevv.com
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave passes away
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave has died. According to his obituary, Hargrave joined the ranks of the Warrick County Sheriff's Department in 1981 and was elected and served as Sheriff from 1994 through 2002. He passed away Thursday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be at...
hoosieragtoday.com
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
14news.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special. The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car had been waiting for this moment for a...
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
14news.com
Evansville fire crews battle east side apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are battling a fire on the east side. They say it happened at an apartment on South Green River Road around 11:30 p.m. Investigators are on scene looking into the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
wevv.com
Road Closure on South Barker planned for 40 days starting Monday
A traffic alert for River City Drivers. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will close part of South Barker Avenue starting Monday, October 10th. The closure includes lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B Street and the intersection at Barker and Ray Becker Parkway. Officials say this is part...
wevv.com
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help. Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight. Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight. Duties include...
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
Comments / 0