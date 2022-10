Connections, a documentary film series: “Lives Well Lived” (2018) Presented by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Ringling College Museum Campus, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. $15. This critically acclaimed and award- winning film celebrates the incredible wit, wisdom, and experiences of people aged 75 to 100....

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO