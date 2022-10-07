Read full article on original website
Morgan Hill Times
Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill
In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
Toll House Hotel officials excited for Italian restaurant secret to get out
At a public forum last month, when asked about the Town’s financial outlook, Mayor Rob Rennie acknowledged concerns, noting revenue from local hotels had only recovered to about half of pre-pandemic levels. But with the opening of a new fine dining restaurant at the Toll House Hotel from the...
Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend
The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
A Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Just Opened In San Francisco — Featuring A $75 Tasting Menu
Dogue, which opened in San Francisco's Mission District, features food items like hand-cut filet mignon tartare and poached quail eggs. On September 25, a new luxury cafe named Dogue opened in San Francisco. But its bespoke food items are exclusively for dogs. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Dogue...
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco
Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
San Jose mom brings joy of haunted Halloween display for community in honor of terminally-ill son
"It's a really heart-rending story about how Shelly and her husband Sal have taken care of their children the way they have."
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low
Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SFist
We Now Know Why the Chronicle Doesn't Think The French Laundry Is Worth the Splurge Anymore
Three years in, Soleil Ho drops a review of The French Laundry, and now the details emerge about why the Chronicle's restaurant critic left Thomas Keller's famed restaurant off a recent list of best splurge restaurants. It can't be said that Soleil Ho is not a reliable critic, and unlike...
Ritz Half Moon Bay Chef Applies International Techniques to the Local Bounty
Resorts don’t get much more magical and mystical than the San Francisco Bay Area’s The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, dramatically perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific with verdant hills and meandering fog punctuating the heady atmosphere. But for all its scenic beauty, the region and resort also...
Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas
In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
Italian American Heritage Parade Returns to North Beach Sunday for Its 154th Year
It’s Fernet-Branca shots, Peronis, and parade floats all around on Sunday, as the “oldest continuously running Italian heritage parade” in America returns to North Beach, amid another weekend chock-full of activities. Unless you’ve been living under a pair of noise-canceling headphones the last 24 hours, you know...
What Happened to KGO 810 Radio? They Just Made a Huge Announcement
After 80 memorable years on the radio, the legendary KGO 810 show is officially coming to an end. Listeners in the San Francisco Bay Area have grown accustomed to hearing announcements from KGO 810 on a daily basis. Article continues below advertisement. On Oct. 6, 2022, they made it known...
UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester
BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch
CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.Here's a 6-minute Virtual Reality flight with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.Click to watch on your video player or VR viewer.
Viral TikTok video shows dog rushing up tree in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Here’s something you don’t see every day, viral TikTok video (above) shows a dog running up a tall tree, as its owner throws what looks like a stuffed bird. The medium-sized light fur dog was spotted last month on a walk in Todos Santos Plaza in Concord. It is usually cats […]
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
Andytown Coffee Is Opening in the Richmond District With It’s-It Affogato
If all the stars align, a new Andytown Coffee location will open at 800 Great Highway by early November. The owner and co-founder of the Outer Sunset coffee business, Lauren Crabbe, says their fifth location — and first in the Richmond District — will be an ode to the historic Playland at the Beach. The old amusement park was housed at the westernmost edge of Golden Gate Park, right where the new shop will take up residence. Importantly, the park was the birthplace of San Francisco’s major contribution to frozen treats, the It’s-It, and Crabbe says Andytown will be paying homage to that dessert in a big way: an It’s-It affogato. “It’s basically the best thing ever,” Crabbe says.
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
Cat Extravaganza Comes to the Cow Palace
The Cow Palace turned a section of the event hall into the Cat Palace last weekend as the San Francisco Cat Extravaganza came to town lasting Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The show was put on by the LCWW which stands for Loving Cats Worldwide, an organization that produces cat shows across in various cities across the globe.
