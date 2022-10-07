ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

E! News

Harry Styles Postpones Concert in Chicago “Out of an Abundance of Caution"

Watch: Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics. Health comes first at Harry's House. Just hours before taking the stage for the first of his six concerts at Chicago's United Center, Harry Styles delayed the show due to illness within the Harry's House tour band and crew. The venue announced the delay "out of an abundance of caution" in an Oct. 6 tweet, adding that the show will now take place on Oct. 10.
CNN

Harry Styles postpones Chicago show due to illness

CNN — Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” team is feeling less than golden. Citing illness among his band members and crew, Styles moved his Oct. 6 show at United Center in Chicago to Oct. 10. “Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on...
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Elite Daily

Taylor Revealed Which New Song Is Inspired By All The "Weird Rumors" About Her & Joe

As the October release of Midnights grows closer, Taylor Swift has been blessing fans with glimpses into select tracks on the album to build anticipation of what’s to come. After unveiling the album’s full tracklist on Oct. 7, Swift dove into the important meaning behind the first track, titled “Lavender Haze.” The title of the song is more than just dreamy imagery; the actual meaning of the song refers to being in love, particularly with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In speaking about the Midnights opener on Instagram, Swift got real about how her relationship with Alwyn and the “weird rumors” that have surrounded them inspired “Lavender Haze.”
The Independent

Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
CNET

Taylor Swift Reveals Full Track List for Midnights, Out This Month

Taylor Swift has revealed the titles of all songs on her upcoming album Midnights, set to be released at midnight on Oct. 21. In a video posted on Instagram, Swift described the song Lavender Haze as being about the act of ignoring all the people trying to pull you out of the real feelings of being in love.
