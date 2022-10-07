Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Details 'Future' Plans to Collab with Harry Styles: 'I'm Going to Hold Harry to That'
Harry Styles is still the one Shania Twain wants to work with. In a recent interview with Extra, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer-songwriter revealed she wants to collaborate with the former One Direction member "in the future." After popping up during Styles' 2022 Coachella set for a...
Harry Styles Postpones Concert in Chicago “Out of an Abundance of Caution"
Watch: Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics. Health comes first at Harry's House. Just hours before taking the stage for the first of his six concerts at Chicago's United Center, Harry Styles delayed the show due to illness within the Harry's House tour band and crew. The venue announced the delay "out of an abundance of caution" in an Oct. 6 tweet, adding that the show will now take place on Oct. 10.
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Taylor Swift shares how Joe Alwyn inspired song on ‘Midnights’ album
Amid a publicity spree for her upcoming album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift dove into how her relationship with longtime beau Joe Alwyn inspired the track “Lavender Haze.”. The Grammy winner, 32, shared in a video on Instagram on Friday that she first heard the term while watching “Mad Men.”
Taylor Swift Rocks An Off-The-Shoulder White Top While Teasing Her New Album On TikTok
Taylor Swift is back at it again with another effortlessly cool, Twin Peaks-esque TikTok video revealing a song from her upcoming album tracklist! For anyone who may live under a rock, the Grammy winner, 32, has been taking the internet and video-sharing platform by storm for the past few weeks with a series she dubbed “Midnights Mayhems With Me.”
Taylor Revealed Which New Song Is Inspired By All The "Weird Rumors" About Her & Joe
As the October release of Midnights grows closer, Taylor Swift has been blessing fans with glimpses into select tracks on the album to build anticipation of what’s to come. After unveiling the album’s full tracklist on Oct. 7, Swift dove into the important meaning behind the first track, titled “Lavender Haze.” The title of the song is more than just dreamy imagery; the actual meaning of the song refers to being in love, particularly with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In speaking about the Midnights opener on Instagram, Swift got real about how her relationship with Alwyn and the “weird rumors” that have surrounded them inspired “Lavender Haze.”
Behati Prinsloo joins Adam Levine in Vegas in first show since cheating allegations
Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo has been spotted supporting Adam Levine backstage as he performed his first show since being faced with cheating allegations in September.The former Victoria Secret model, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child, sat on the left side of the stage at an event in Las Vegas while her husband performed with his band Maroon 5.Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on Prinsloo, 34, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed she had an affair with him and that he asked to name his child after her.According to People, the frontman...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Jennifer Hudson nails ‘signature’ riffs of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and more
Jennifer Hudson is pointing out an undeniable truth about iconic singers. When powerhouse vocalists add melismatic moments to their songs, belting out notes in a way that isn’t written on any sheet music, they each have their own incomparable way of doing it. During a recent episode of Hudson’s...
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
William Shatner spoke at a Beyond Fest marathon of his films "Kingdom of the Spiders," "The Devil's Rain" and "Impulse" but his focus was on his renewed interest in environmental causes.
Taylor Swift is a business genius, and her new album ‘Midnights’ proves it
Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights' is set to release later this month. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights will be released on Oct. 21—and her promotion, announcements, and merchandise prove she’s a business and marketing genius. Swift’s own videos announcing the track names one-by-one after pulling a ball...
Taylor Swift Reveals Full Track List for Midnights, Out This Month
Taylor Swift has revealed the titles of all songs on her upcoming album Midnights, set to be released at midnight on Oct. 21. In a video posted on Instagram, Swift described the song Lavender Haze as being about the act of ignoring all the people trying to pull you out of the real feelings of being in love.
50 Pumpkin Carving Ideas For Spooky Szn Inspo
I don't really have the skill for some of these, but if you do...
