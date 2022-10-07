Read full article on original website
Abandoned Haunted House
Every city or town has that one spooky and creepy abandoned house. Where kids cross the street to avoid or dare each other to go inside. This our haunted house and my courage exploring the inside.
Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday
The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
Ticked-Off Buck Terrorizes Man, Woman, and Dog in Neighborhood Driveway: VIDEO
A Wyoming woman is in the hospital after an angry buck gored her in her own neighborhood. In the viral video, thanks to the woman’s Ring video camera, viewers watch in horror as the deer appears in the frame, going after her, her husband, and the family dogs. As...
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV
Everybody loves Hocus Pocus, right? Well, almost everybody. While millions of people are embracing spooky season by obsessively watching the Halloween classic and its new much-anticipated sequel, there are a few... outliers. A Texas mom made waves on social media earlier this week with a viral, since-deleted Facebook post about...
51 Halloween Jokes That Put The "Ha" In Hallow...Yeah, You Get It
These are guaranteed to be a real scream!
People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal
Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.
Recycled Crafts
FREE Halloween Explosion Box Cut File
Halloween is just around the corner and this amazing little explosion box is perfect for filling with photos of your little ghouls and goblins. There’s lots of layers and fun accents like spider web corners, skulls, hanging bats, coffin doors and more. This cut file is FREE to download from Miss Mandee.
What Horror Movie Jump Scare Do You Fully Admit Got You?
*drops full container of popcorn on the floor*
50 Pumpkin Carving Ideas For Spooky Szn Inspo
I don't really have the skill for some of these, but if you do...
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
VIDEO: Seriously Angry Bear Rushes Camera After FWP Release
VIDEO: Seriously Angry Bear Rushes Camera After FWP Release Bears Wildlife ...
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead
Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Man's 'Nightmare' Room at a Hostel in Alaska Has People Laughing Out Loud
Ah, hostels. While the good ones can be an incredible resource for thrifty travelers and backpackers, with the not-so-good hostels, you can get an experience that's way rougher than you expected. After watching this video, we'll never let somebody else book a room for us. TikTok user @livingoffgridalaska had a...
Photo: Looking at the innocent faces of highland children
The eyes and smiles of children in the Northwest highlands are like forest trees growing up in the middle of thousands, innocent and bright in somewhat wild life. Coming to the Northwest highlands this season, visitors can encounter golden terraced fields, and cotton rice fields that are heavy with harvest seeds and faintly fragrant with new rice and nuggets in the wind. Here, the mountain roads bring the steps of the steep pass flooded in the golden autumn sunshine. The golden rice valleys are always an attractive destination for tourists to explore the scenery of Mu Cang Chai.
Weird Mustang-Based Zimmer Golden Spirit Is Perfect For Halloween
The spooky season is once again upon us, and while coffee shops sell out of pumpkin spice lattes and badly carved Jack-o'-lanterns start popping up on suburban porches, the motoring world is also gearing up for a bit of trick-or-treating. There are some cars that will truly put the scare in you, and then there are other cars that simply scream Halloween.
Why Some Kids Seem to Be Immune to the Stereotypical Creepy Doll Persona?
Dolls appear to be kids' best friends. They are a good companion when other forms of entertainment can't be found. But how do kids react to a creepy doll? Ophelia is a creepy doll that has been circulating in a viral TikTok video which has been a gift to a young girl. The said doll is wearing brightly colored clothing items, and the kid lets her sleep next to her. The toy has an overall creepy aura.
I Was a Paranormal Investigator — Here’s How to Check Your Home for Ghosts
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. For a few years, I was a ghost hunter. My team and I would go into homes and businesses and investigate them for spirits that might be causing disturbances on the property. We got some pretty compelling evidence, too. Once, I caught a ghostly mist on camera with no explanation. I also captured a number of voices on my recorder, one of them calling to someone named Mary and another saying, “Go away, pig!” The scariest instance was when I laid down underneath a bed and looked over to see a child in a white dress lying next to me — except there was no child there.
