Read full article on original website
Related
This Boxy New 80-Foot Explorer Yacht Sacrifices Elegant Lines for Sheer Versatility
The Arcadia Sherpa 80 XL on display at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival had a few things that set her apart from the raft of more conventionally designed vessels on the surrounding docks. Robb Report had a chance to spend time with the owner on the boat at the show to discover why she loved those differences. Arcadia is an Italian brand that went rogue early on with its designs, deliberately choosing function over form by offering the first three-season mini-explorer that served multiple missions. The Sherpa name pretty much says it all. The 80-footer’s design from Hot Lab is uncompromising...
14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
Comments / 0