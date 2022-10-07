Read full article on original website
Guardians Beat Rays In American League Wild Card Series, Headed To New York For ALDS
Cleveland is headed to the ALDS to take on the New York Yankees after beating the Rays in the American League Wild Card Series
15 facts about the Guardians' 15-inning win over the Rays, a scoreless marathon that ended with a walk-off blast
If you like pitching, the Cleveland Guardians' Game 2 wild-card series win to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday was for you. As long as you had some time. The 15-inning marathon was scoreless until the very last moment, when rookie Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off homer into the left-field seats.
Yardbarker
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS with 15th inning HR, breaking scoreless tie
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the ALDS after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round, ending the series on a 15th inning walk off home run by Oscar Gonzalez, giving them a 1-0 win on Saturday. Gonzalez's home run ended what was an absolutely...
Rays Lose Historic Pitcher's Duel 1-0 on Oscar Gonzalez's Home Run in 15th Inning
For the first time in postseason baseball history, a game went into the 15th inning in a scoreless tie, but the Tampa Bay Rays' season ended when Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez hit a home run off of former Cleveland legend Corey Kluber. The Rays were swept in a series for the first time, and scored just one run combined in 24 innings.
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team’s history.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base. Cleveland's kids were right. Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
Sam Hentges highlights a dominant day for Guardians’ bullpen in AL wild card clincher
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sam Hentges says there is a quiet confidence among Guardians relievers, and that confidence was earned through performances like Saturday’s stunning shutout win against Tampa Bay. “We come to the ballpark every day and we don’t really back down from challenges,” Hentges said. “That’s preached...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres’ masterful pitching performance in Wild Card victory
Sunday featured the only Game 3 of the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, and San Diego’s pitching was the star of the show. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove started the game for San Diego and performed excellently, going...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are just about ready to open the 2022 American League Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon at Progressive Field. One of the last orders of business on Friday morning was the official announcement of the postseason rosters, including which tough decisions would have to be made in the bullpen for Terry Francona and the Guardians front office staff.
Guardians walk off Rays, win AL Wild Card series on Oscar Gonzalez home run in 15th inning
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. Then Oscar Gonzalez ended it in an instant in the 15th. The Guardians rookie blasted a home run to left field, giving Cleveland a 1-0 victory to win the American League Wild Card series 2-0 and advance to the AL Division Series against the Yankees. ...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Yardbarker
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Rays enter offseason facing questions at both catcher and on the mound
With the Rays 15-inning marathon loss yesterday, their 2022 season has officially ended. Heavily impacted by the injury bug, including Wander Franco, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, and Mike Zunino, the Rays managed to piece together their fifth consecutive winning season, leading to their fourth-straight playoff appearance. Beginning with a strong April and May going 38-21 (.571 win percentage), by the end of the season the Rays were fighting to hold onto a Wild Card berth, going 14-19 in September and October regular season games, finishing their last eight regular season games 1-7 before being swept by the Guardians in the Wild Card series.
NL Wild Card Game 3 Reaction: Padres Face The Dodgers In NLDS
Will Middlebrooks and Matt Snyder join Joe Musso to give their thoughts on the Padres facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres lead Mets in must-win Game 3
The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets meet Sunday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on the final day of MLB wild-card action. Both San Diego (89-73) and N.Y. (101-61) finished the regular season second in their respective NL divisions. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles...
Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez carry Guardians to win in first game of Wild Card Series
The Guardians have taken the first game. Behind an ace-like performance from Shane Bieber and a clutch home run from Jose Ramirez, the Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in Friday's Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. ...
