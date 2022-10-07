ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Associated Press

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning. Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years. Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team’s history.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
SEATTLE, WA
960 The Ref

Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base. Cleveland's kids were right. Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are just about ready to open the 2022 American League Wild Card Series on Friday afternoon at Progressive Field. One of the last orders of business on Friday morning was the official announcement of the postseason rosters, including which tough decisions would have to be made in the bullpen for Terry Francona and the Guardians front office staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Guardians walk off Rays, win AL Wild Card series on Oscar Gonzalez home run in 15th inning

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. Then Oscar Gonzalez ended it in an instant in the 15th. The Guardians rookie blasted a home run to left field, giving Cleveland a 1-0 victory to win the American League Wild Card series 2-0 and advance to the AL Division Series against the Yankees. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays enter offseason facing questions at both catcher and on the mound

With the Rays 15-inning marathon loss yesterday, their 2022 season has officially ended. Heavily impacted by the injury bug, including Wander Franco, Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, and Mike Zunino, the Rays managed to piece together their fifth consecutive winning season, leading to their fourth-straight playoff appearance. Beginning with a strong April and May going 38-21 (.571 win percentage), by the end of the season the Rays were fighting to hold onto a Wild Card berth, going 14-19 in September and October regular season games, finishing their last eight regular season games 1-7 before being swept by the Guardians in the Wild Card series.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres lead Mets in must-win Game 3

The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets meet Sunday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on the final day of MLB wild-card action. Both San Diego (89-73) and N.Y. (101-61) finished the regular season second in their respective NL divisions. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles...
QUEENS, NY
