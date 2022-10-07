ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philo, OH

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News

The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio State Highway Patrol Urging Drivers to be Cautious as we enter Deer Season

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be watchful for deer as the winter months start to arrive. Deer like to come out between dusk and dawn and throughout October through December the sun goes down sooner and rises later, meaning you’ll probably see a deer on your commute. It’s recommended that if it appears you may hit a deer, don’t swerve into another lane because that could put you and other drivers at risk of a more serious injury and to hit your breaks. If you do hit a deer move away from the road and to a safe location, activate your hazard light and to contact authorities. It is also recommended to not touch or move the deer by any means, some could just be in shock following the accident and they have sharp hooves and antlers that could cause more injuries. In 2017 it was reported that there were 101,912 deer related crashes.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Wreck on Buchanan Road

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Downtown Cambridge street paving returns Monday

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The Cambridge Police Department has announced that paving on Wheeling Avenue is returning. Starting Monday at 7 a.m., pavers, flaggers and police officers will be working the street.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
Your Radio Place

Concert coming to downtown Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Loving Free Events will be providing a live “Concert on the Courthouse’ in downtown Cambridge on Saturday, October 15. The event will feature one to two singers along East and West 8th Street near the courthouse. The concert will take plance from noon until...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Organizers to meet on Barnesville State Theater Company

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Organizers are continuing the rebuilding efforts of the Barnesville State Theater Company in the village. The State Theater was first built in Barnesville in 1924. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. After serving as a carpet store,...
BARNESVILLE, OH

