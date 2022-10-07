ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women's Soccer Shutout at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Cleveland State (5-6-3, 2-4-1) suffered their second straight 1-0 loss on Sunday at Green Bay (3-7-2, 1-3-2). THE GAME. Green Bay started the scoring in the tenth minute as Zoey Pagels finished off a through ball from Emily Murphy. The Phoenix nearly doubled their lead in the 17th minute on a corner kick, but Lina Feltovich cleared the ball off the line against the far post.
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Volleyball Falls In Five-Set Match At Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Cleveland State volleyball team closed out its mini two-match roadswing Saturday evening, dropping a five-set match at Green Bay. Offensively, Laken Voss had a team-best 17 kills, while Lydia Latimer added 14 and Madison Quirino chipped in nine. Emma Walker led five Vikings with...
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Soccer Blanks Oakland on Alumni Day 1-0

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State (8-1-2, 4-0-1) blanked Oakland (2-7-2, 2-1-1) 1-0 on Saturday evening. At halftime, the Vikings welcomed back 20 alumni for recognition. The opening half went scoreless despite the Green and White holding a commanding 9-2 edge in shots with three on target. The Vikings nearly got on the board in the 40th minute as Albert Portas shot went off the left post.
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women’s Golf Heads to Rocket Classic Invitational

Cleveland, OH-The Cleveland State Women's Golf team is back in action tomorrow at the Rocket Classic Invitational. The 54-hole stroke play tournament is hosted by the University of Toledo at Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio. The course, designed by Arthur Hills, is a par-72 layout which will play...
