GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Cleveland State (5-6-3, 2-4-1) suffered their second straight 1-0 loss on Sunday at Green Bay (3-7-2, 1-3-2). THE GAME. Green Bay started the scoring in the tenth minute as Zoey Pagels finished off a through ball from Emily Murphy. The Phoenix nearly doubled their lead in the 17th minute on a corner kick, but Lina Feltovich cleared the ball off the line against the far post.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO