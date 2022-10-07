Read full article on original website
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
Your Radio Place
Downtown Cambridge street paving returns Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- The Cambridge Police Department has announced that paving on Wheeling Avenue is returning. Starting Monday at 7 a.m., pavers, flaggers and police officers will be working the street.
Ohio police arrest man, charge girlfriend, 2 juveniles on drug charges at home
Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire. Two Ohio men […]
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
WTRF
Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
WTOV 9
No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning
Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WTOV 9
Meth located during search of Bellaire home on Wednesday morning
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant on a house on West 23rd Street in Bellaire on Wednesday morning. Though authorities aren’t saying how much, they confirm they found meth during the search. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed that one adult and...
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
Your Radio Place
Belmont County man, girlfriend and two juveniles arrested on drug charges
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Following a search warrant on a house in Bellaire, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa, 27, and two juveniles with multiple drug offenses. Deputies say they found a large amount of suspected...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
Missing mom found in Athens County
UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
Judge rules Hlinovsky rape case will go to trial in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A rape case that began in 2005 will go to trial—again. Fred Hlinovsky of Flushing, Ohio will stand trial for the 2005 rape of a juvenile. The case went unsolved for years, until recent advancements in DNA led to an indictment of Hlinovsky, now 54. A trial began but was declared […]
WTAP
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
Your Radio Place
Bridgeport Ohio construction worker Killed in Bucket Truck Accident in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A Bridgeport Ohio construction worker has died in Pennsylvania after being thrown from a bucket truck in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 3:15am a tractor trailer struck the bucket truck in which 41-year-old Derek Cronk was working in when the vehicle was struck causing him to be thrown out of the bucket and onto the road below. The crash remains under investigation by the Occupation Safety and Health Administration.
whbc.com
Deadly Raff Road Fire Ruled An Arson
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal and Canton fire investigators have ruled arson in a deadly fire last week inside a five-unit apartment house. They say that fire in the 900 block of Raff Road SW was purposely set. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Athens County man receives prison sentence
ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Your Radio Place
Coshocton County pastor charged in January 6 attack on U.S. Capital and urged church members to fight the government during a sermon
COSHOCTON, Ohio – Federal prosecutors have charged a Coshocton County pastor in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and accuse him of urging his congregants to fight the government during a sermon. William Dunfee, 57 of Frazeysburg is the pastor of the New Beginnings Ministries in Warsaw.
