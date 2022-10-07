PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A Bridgeport Ohio construction worker has died in Pennsylvania after being thrown from a bucket truck in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 3:15am a tractor trailer struck the bucket truck in which 41-year-old Derek Cronk was working in when the vehicle was struck causing him to be thrown out of the bucket and onto the road below. The crash remains under investigation by the Occupation Safety and Health Administration.

