CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be watchful for deer as the winter months start to arrive. Deer like to come out between dusk and dawn and throughout October through December the sun goes down sooner and rises later, meaning you’ll probably see a deer on your commute. It’s recommended that if it appears you may hit a deer, don’t swerve into another lane because that could put you and other drivers at risk of a more serious injury and to hit your breaks. If you do hit a deer move away from the road and to a safe location, activate your hazard light and to contact authorities. It is also recommended to not touch or move the deer by any means, some could just be in shock following the accident and they have sharp hooves and antlers that could cause more injuries. In 2017 it was reported that there were 101,912 deer related crashes.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO