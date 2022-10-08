Latest Machine Learning Research Proposes FP8 Binary Interchange Format: A Natural Progression For Accelerating Deep Learning Training Inference

Read full article on original website
Deepmind Introduces ‘AlphaTensor,’ An Artificial Intelligence (AI) System For Discovering Novel, Efficient And Exact Algorithms For Matrix Multiplication
Improving the efficiency of algorithms for fundamental computations is a crucial task nowadays as it influences the overall pace of a large number of computations that might have a significant impact. One such simple task is matrix multiplication, which can be found in systems like neural networks and scientific computing routines. Machine learning has the potential to go beyond human intuition and beat the most exemplary human-designed algorithms currently available. However, due to the vast number of possible algorithms, this process of automated algorithm discovery is complicated. DeepMind recently made a breakthrough discovery by developing AplhaTensor, the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) system for developing new, effective, and indubitably correct algorithms for essential operations like matrix multiplication. Their approach answers a mathematical puzzle that has been open for over 50 years: how to multiply two matrices as quickly as possible.
Baidu Proposes ERNIE-VIL 2.0, a Multi-View Contrastive Learning Framework That Aims To Acquire A More Robust Cross-Modal Representation By Concurrently Building Intra-Modal And Inter-Modal Correlations Between Distinct Views
Vision-Language Pre-training (VLP) models have made significant progress on several cross-modal tasks, such as Visual Question Answering (VQA) and cross-modal retrieval, during the previous two years. The majority of prior efforts based on cross-modal transformer encoders concentrate on building several proxy pre-training tasks (e.g., Masked Language Modeling (MLM) and Masked Region Modeling (MRM)) to learn joint cross-modal representation. On the other hand, cross-modal attention layers in the encoder attempt to fuse different token-level visual/textual characteristics to understand the joint representation with massive interactions, resulting in high computing costs for real-world systems such as the online cross-modal retrieval system.
Why Silicon Valley is so excited about awkward drawings done by artificial intelligence
Several new programs, commonly called generative AI, released in the past few years can take a single phrase and generate never-before-seen images that match the prompt. The pictures are anything but perfect. Most programs give you infinite images to choose from, and there's nothing stopping a human from using a...
A multi-camera and multimodal dataset for posture and gait analysis
Monitoring gait and posture while using assisting robotic devices is relevant to attain effective assistance and assess the user's progression throughout time. This work presents a multi-camera, multimodal, and detailed dataset involving 14 healthy participants walking with a wheeled robotic walker equipped with a pair of affordable cameras. Depth data were acquired at 30 fps and synchronized with inertial data from Xsens MTw Awinda sensors and kinematic data from the segments of the Xsens biomechanical model, acquired at 60"‰Hz. Participants walked with the robotic walker at 3 different gait speeds, across 3 different walking scenarios/paths at 3 different locations. In total, this dataset provides approximately 92"‰minutes of total recording time, which corresponds to nearly 166.000 samples of synchronized data. This dataset may contribute to the scientific research by allowing the development and evaluation of: (i) vision-based pose estimation algorithms, exploring classic or deep learning approaches; (ii) human detection and tracking algorithms; (iii) movement forecasting; and (iv) biomechanical analysis of gait/posture when using a rehabilitation device.
Deep Mind AlphaTensor Will Discover New Algorithms
Deep Mind has extended AlphaZero to mathematics to unlock new possibilities for research Algorithms. AlphaTensor, builds upon AlphaZero, an agent that has shown superhuman performance on board games, like chess, Go and shogi, and this work shows the journey of AlphaZero from playing games to tackling unsolved mathematical problems for the first time.
A New Diffusion-based Generative Model that Designs Protein Backbone Structures via a Procedure that Mirrors the Native Folding Process
Proteins have been intensively explored as a therapeutic medium due to their relevance, and they comprise a fast-rising proportion of authorized medicines. Proteins are essential for life, as they play a part in every biological activity, from transmitting information across neurons to identifying tiny intruders and activating the immune response, from creating energy for cells to moving molecules along cellular highways. Misbehaving proteins, on the other hand, are responsible for some of the most challenging diseases in human medicine, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and cystic fibrosis.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leading developer of highly dexterous robotic systems that enhance productivity, improve safety, and bring robots to unstructured and diverse environments, announces the appointment of Drew Hamer as chief financial officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005792/en/ Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Appoints Drew Hamer as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Best free AI Image Generators
AI Image Generators are growing in popularity as artificial intelligence systems see a huge rise in overall improvement. As of late, we have seen AI being used to generate art that can compete pretty well with art created by professionals. If you want to see what AI can do where generating images is concerned, then free tools here will help. We should point out that while these programs are good, some do not hold a candle to others that are not free to use, but they do a commendable job, nonetheless.
Google presents Image, its new AI for the creation of highly realistic images
Google has just introduced Image Video, a model based on artificial intelligence capable of creating highly realistic HD videos from words or short descriptions. With the aim, also, of surpassing the Make-A-Video of MetaGoogle’s AI generator is even capable of outputting 1280×768 HD video at 24fps. Although Imagen...
LattePanda 3 Delta Single Board Computer review
The LattePanda 3 delta packs the latest CPU technology in a format smaller than a smartphone. With a built-in Arduino platform and countless interfaces, it is the board to get for your next hardware projects. Pros. +. Small and low power. +. Display Port over Type-C + Plenty of interfaces.
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Youtube Channels to Subscribe in 2022
Building predictive models is the main objective of machine learning (ML), a profession that combines statistics and software development. The world has undergone a rapid transition thanks to machine learning. We need to understand how to interpret the data and draw conclusions because it is expanding exponentially. We must constantly...
How home automation helps you control the air quality in your home
Home automation can help us in many aspects of our day to day. We can make use of a wide variety of devices, such as smart light bulbs, appliances that we can control remotely, sensors… In this article we are going to focus on how having a smart home can be useful for improving the quality of the air at home. We will explain how the sensors that analyze the air quality and avoid problems.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ smart home cleaner offers fully automatic hands-free cleaning
Clean your house effectively without any hassle with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+. This smart home cleaner requires no washing pads or emptying the dustbin by hands. Additionally, it offers all-in-one multi-dimensional functions such as auto dust collection, pad washing, hot dry and refill. In fact, you can also set up dust collection frequency and mop cleaning modes. This will enable the entire system to be completely hands-free. The strong water flow blasts the cleaning tray and quickly soaks the pads. This will enable hands-free spot cleaning. Once the pads have been washed, the minimum 2-hour hot drying time guarantees damp-free, odor-free freshness. Finally, the robot vacuum also ensures water is refilled for uninterrupted mopping with the new S-Mopping assistant.
DJI Digital FPV System adds support for RunCam Wasp cameras
The DJI Digital FPV System for drones is now compatible with RunCam’s new 120fps Wasp camera series. DJI has released firmware updates for its Digital FPV Air Unit (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V1 (v01.00.06.08), Goggles V2 (v01.00.06.06), and Remote Controller (v01.00.06.08) to add support for Runcam’s new Wasp 4:3 camera models.
Samsung Aims To Salvage Smart TV Growth Via Third-Party Collaborations
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF collaborated with international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo. The collaboration will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to make their Tizen OS debut. New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand,...
Four-Legged Robots Can Run On Difficult Terrain; They Will Not Run Into Static or Moving Obstacles
Recently robots have been tested to traverse a wide variety of terrains. Screenshot from public access YouTube video.UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering. Maneuver autonomously and swiftly across sandy surfaces, gravel, grass, and bumpy dirt hills covered with branches and fallen leaves without bumping into poles, trees, shrubs, boulders, benches or people. The robot also navigated a busy office space without bumping into boxes, desks, or chairs." [i]
