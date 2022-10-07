“The mountains speak to my faerie soul” Hailing all the way from Florida, Ashley has worked as a professional faerie since she was 10 years old. She does so in pursuit of bringing laughter, love, and joy to the world. Being by the mountains “makes me feel like I’m at home” she says. Right now Ashley is looking for her next great adventure; having worked in costuming, real estate, and her very own faerie business she hopes to keep bringing joy and happiness to those around her wherever her adventures take her.

