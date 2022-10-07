ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

aboutboulder.com

Faces of Boulder – Ashley

“The mountains speak to my faerie soul” Hailing all the way from Florida, Ashley has worked as a professional faerie since she was 10 years old. She does so in pursuit of bringing laughter, love, and joy to the world. Being by the mountains “makes me feel like I’m at home” she says. Right now Ashley is looking for her next great adventure; having worked in costuming, real estate, and her very own faerie business she hopes to keep bringing joy and happiness to those around her wherever her adventures take her.
David Heitz

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in Denver

A 'Beetlejuice'-themed pop-up bar is coming to Denver in time for spooky season.Hidden. (Denver, CO) Break out your best black-and-white striped suit and neon green wig and book a reservation at Denver’s newest pop-up bar inspired by the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice.”
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it

“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Entertainer Dream Home with Breathtaking Mountain Views in Highlands Ranch Seeks $3.65 Million

10776 Rainribbon Road, Highlands Ranch, Colorado situated at the end of a quiet Cul-De-Sac with breathtaking mountain views, this custom estate has an outdoor oasis surrounded by lavish landscaping for privacy offering outdoor fireplace, outdoor dining, outdoor kitchen, pool and more are perfect for entertaining. This Home in Highlands Ranch offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To discover more about 10776 Rainribbon Road, please contact Jackie Garcia (Phone: 303-257-7788) & Noelle Chole (Phone: 303-919-7948) at RE/MAX Professionals for full support and perfect service.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Summit Daily News

A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours

GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
GOLDEN, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Top 5 Highest Rated Fast Food Restaurants

Bon Appetit, a well-known food magazine, named Boulder the “Foodiest Town in America.” Boulder was also named America’s Foodiest Town by CoutureColorado.com and one of the top 10 Foodie Cities by Livability. The following are the top five fast food restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, according to the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Women sought for stealing $6,000 watch from jewelry store

Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for two women wanted for stealing a $6,000 watch from a jewelry store. Anthony M's Visions in Gold released the surveillance video of the women wanted in the August theft. Police said the woman tried on multiple high-priced items and gave them all back, except for the watch. Investigators hope someone recognizes the women and calls the Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 237-2220.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
washparkprofile.com

Inside Jeffco Kids First, and Ganahl's furor over students

What I want is for people to stop demonizing our kids. That’s what I feel like has been happening, that in objecting to and playing some of these identity politics, our kids hear this language … and they don’t understand why people hate them.”. Over the summer,...
COLORADO STATE

