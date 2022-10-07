ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Landscape worker killed by chipper in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. - A worker with a tree-trimming service was killed after he was "consumed" by a chipper at a work site in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The Menlo Park Police Department said the industrial accident happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Peggy Lane.
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy