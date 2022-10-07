Cryptocurrency Bearish Correction Sees BTC Drop Below $20K Today Following the Binance Bridge Exploit, ETH Holds Over $1,300

Hedge fund managers reportedly made huge profits from shorting the pound as it plummeted to near parity with the US dollar following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s September “mini-Budget”.The latest fall in sterling came on 11 October after Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, announced that he was ending an emergency support package for pension funds at risk of collapsing following turmoil in the markets in the aftermath of Mr Kwarteng’s statement to MPs.Here we explain what’s going on in the currency markets: What is shorting?Short selling is when investors speculate on the falling price of a stock or other...

