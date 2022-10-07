ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cryptocurrency Bearish Correction Sees BTC Drop Below $20K Today Following the Binance Bridge Exploit, ETH Holds Over $1,300

By Paul Brabus
nulltx.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nulltx.com

Uniglo.io (GLO) Heats Up With Price Surge, Brings Other DAOs Uniswap (UNI) And Lido DAO (LDO) To Sweat

Price action for Uniglo has been gathering a ton of attention recently. It’s still available in presale and gives those early investors who take the plunge a huge range of upsides to enjoy a token that is continuing to thrive despite current market conditions. Uniglo gives these investors a range of fundamentals that outpace much of the rest of the crypto market and could go on to rival the gains of Uniswap and Lido DAO in the coming months.
STOCKS
The Independent

What does shorting the pound mean? How hedge funds are taking advantage of the weak sterling

Hedge fund managers reportedly made huge profits from shorting the pound as it plummeted to near parity with the US dollar following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s September “mini-Budget”.The latest fall in sterling came on 11 October after Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, announced that he was ending an emergency support package for pension funds at risk of collapsing following turmoil in the markets in the aftermath of Mr Kwarteng’s statement to MPs.Here we explain what’s going on in the currency markets: What is shorting?Short selling is when investors speculate on the falling price of a stock or other...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Eth Holds#Bitcoin News Update#Bnb#Safu#Bsc Token Hub
nulltx.com

Top 5 Real Estate Tokens by Market Cap to Watch in October 2022

Real Estate has become a thing in the Blockchain Industry, completely disrupting the system with some of these tokens at the forefront. Real Estate Tokens have a combined growing market capitalization of $59,976,121 and a growing total trading volume of $7,960,288, up over 20% in the last 24 hours. Note:...
MLS
nulltx.com

FTX Partners With Visa For Crypto Debit Card, Uniglo.io Deflationary Tokenomics Would Make Suitable Payment Token

Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced it would be teaming up with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 new countries. FTX successfully introduced a Visa debit card in the US earlier this year and will now be focussing the rollout on South America, Europe, and Asia. These debit cards enable the owner to pay for goods and services just like a card linked to a bank account, except payments will be taken in cryptocurrency. As Visa operates with 80 million merchants globally, this will prove to be beneficial for both parties.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum

Comments / 0

Community Policy