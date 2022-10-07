Cryptocurrency Bearish Correction Sees BTC Drop Below $20K Today Following the Binance Bridge Exploit, ETH Holds Over $1,300

Read full article on original website
As BTC And ETH Prices Fall Below Support, Crypto Markets Continue to Experience Bearish Momentum
The price of cryptocurrencies continues to fall as BTC struggles to hold support at $19k and ETH breaches the $1,300 level. This follows the bearish momentum that emerged during yesterday’s indigenous day holiday. With a current valuation of $921 billion, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies fell by another 1.38% today.
Uniglo.io (GLO) Heats Up With Price Surge, Brings Other DAOs Uniswap (UNI) And Lido DAO (LDO) To Sweat
Price action for Uniglo has been gathering a ton of attention recently. It’s still available in presale and gives those early investors who take the plunge a huge range of upsides to enjoy a token that is continuing to thrive despite current market conditions. Uniglo gives these investors a range of fundamentals that outpace much of the rest of the crypto market and could go on to rival the gains of Uniswap and Lido DAO in the coming months.
Crypto.com Cuts Staff By Up To 40% – Oryen Network, Binance, And UniSwap Keep Hiring
2,000 employees of the advertising-heavy crypto exchange Crypto.com, which makes up about 40% of its workforce, have already been laid off since July of this year. Initially, the exchange announced only to let go of 260 workers, which is significantly lower. Despite the surprisingly high numbers of Crypto.com, Oryen Network,...
What does shorting the pound mean? How hedge funds are taking advantage of the weak sterling
Hedge fund managers reportedly made huge profits from shorting the pound as it plummeted to near parity with the US dollar following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s September “mini-Budget”.The latest fall in sterling came on 11 October after Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, announced that he was ending an emergency support package for pension funds at risk of collapsing following turmoil in the markets in the aftermath of Mr Kwarteng’s statement to MPs.Here we explain what’s going on in the currency markets: What is shorting?Short selling is when investors speculate on the falling price of a stock or other...
US Producer Price Index Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled...
Top 5 Real Estate Tokens by Market Cap to Watch in October 2022
Real Estate has become a thing in the Blockchain Industry, completely disrupting the system with some of these tokens at the forefront. Real Estate Tokens have a combined growing market capitalization of $59,976,121 and a growing total trading volume of $7,960,288, up over 20% in the last 24 hours. Note:...
FTX Partners With Visa For Crypto Debit Card, Uniglo.io Deflationary Tokenomics Would Make Suitable Payment Token
Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced it would be teaming up with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 new countries. FTX successfully introduced a Visa debit card in the US earlier this year and will now be focussing the rollout on South America, Europe, and Asia. These debit cards enable the owner to pay for goods and services just like a card linked to a bank account, except payments will be taken in cryptocurrency. As Visa operates with 80 million merchants globally, this will prove to be beneficial for both parties.
UK pension funds urged to review risk ahead of end of bond-buying on Friday – business live
Bond yields rise, as UK economy shrinks in August, raising fresh recession fears
Oil recoups some losses on supply fears, strong dollar weighs
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
