An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
New California transgender law endangers parental rights worldwide, legal group warns: 'Drastic overreach'
California's newly enacted SB 107 could empower "bad actors" to undermine the custodial rights of parents worldwide, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom says.
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
MedicalXpress
Transgender adults more likely to suffer from disability than cisgender counterparts, study reveals
A new study by a Rice University researcher shows transgender adults of any age are more susceptible to disability than those who are cisgender. The paper by Madeline Smith-Johnson, a doctoral student and graduate research assistant in the Department of Sociology, is published in the October issue of the journal Health Affairs.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Essence
Virginia Students Walkout To Protest Governor Youngkin’s Transgender Policy
The policy would require transgender students’ parents to approve them using the pronoun of their choice. On September 27, thousands of students walked out of school to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. The policy would require transgender students to use school facilities...
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections
Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
Almost 30% of women of reproductive age in the US have lost access to abortions, says new report
Twenty-two million women have no access to abortion in their state. This is causing pressure on states that do allow abortion, where the wait time for an appointment is growing. New data shows that at least 66 abortion clinics have shut down since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. New...
France 24
'A mother you shall be': Women in Ecuador prosecuted for having an abortion
In Ecuador, women are victims of the powerful Catholic anti-abortion lobby and a conservative judicial system. Those who can afford it can have an abortion for a few hundred dollars in a private clinic, with few repercussions. But those who don't have the financial means face a more difficult choice. Each year, around a hundred women are prosecuted for having a termination. In this highly conservative country of 17 million inhabitants, the social pressure to embrace motherhood is inescapable and pro-life groups are extremely vocal. Our reporters Justine Sagot and Juan Ignacio Dávila investigate.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Nevada Current.
AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts
In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
AOL Corp
Ilhan Omar equates women protesting Islamic law in Iran with abortion fight in US
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., drew comparisons between women risking their lives to protest Islamic law in Iran to women fighting for abortion rights in the United States. During a campaign rally to re-elect Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Friday, Omar said pro-life Republicans are challenging women’s bodily autonomy, much like Iran’s oppressive clerical regime led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dozens of people throughout Iran have been killed by police and thousands arrested in protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
There’s A Dishonest Right-Wing Furor Over Recent Arrests Of Anti-Abortion Activists
Prominent conservatives are claiming the Biden administration launched a "war on pro-lifers" after the Justice Department arrested several protesters for blocking access to abortion clinics.
66 Clinics Across 15 States Have Stopped Offering Abortion Since Roe Fell
A new report reveals how many clinics have closed their doors or pivoted to other services after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
Parents up in arms over transgender policy for US military draft
US policy states that transgender women who were registered as males when they were born must register for the military draft with the Selective Service, while transgender men who were recorded as female when they were born don’t have to sign up for the draft. The unchanged policy garnered attention on Friday when the Selective Service tweeted “parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS”. The Selective Service System (SSS) site states that almost “all male US citizens and...
Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution
Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.
NY college to offer abortion pills for students in wake of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Barnard College announced it will provide medication abortions for students by next fall in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
newsfromthestates.com
Anti-abortion rhetoric is reproductive coercion
Every October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I remember my work at Safe House Denver, after moving to Colorado in 2015. I spent my days addressing stories of complex trauma and intimate partner violence with residents. I was a family advocate and worked with families of various sizes who stayed at the shelter. About 25% of the residents that I worked with were pregnant. Intimate partner violence, or IPV, has been defined as “behaviour within an intimate relationship that causes physical, sexual or psychological harm, including acts of physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviours.”
