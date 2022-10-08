US policy states that transgender women who were registered as males when they were born must register for the military draft with the Selective Service, while transgender men who were recorded as female when they were born don’t have to sign up for the draft. The unchanged policy garnered attention on Friday when the Selective Service tweeted “parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS”. The Selective Service System (SSS) site states that almost “all male US citizens and...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO