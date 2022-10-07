The final of four murals to be painted in 2022 as part of Charles City’s “Town of Colors” campaign could be completed by the end of the week. The initial murals were painted last year on the southside of First Citizens Bank and the north side of Snap Fitness. This summer, murals were finished around RAGBRAI at the Charles City Whitewater course by Matt Litwin of Minneapolis and on the southside of the Wisconsin Street apartments by Britt Flood of North Carolina.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO