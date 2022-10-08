Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed
The price number is much lower than you would expect.
Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard has opened up more this summer with the LA Clippers
Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set
GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Spurs Preseason Profile: Trade Rumors & All, Josh Richardson Remains Key for San Antonio
Josh Richardson unexpectedly found himself with San Antonio Spurs last season after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics last season. But now as he enters his first full season with the Spurs, his value can't be overlooked.
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117
Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
Houston Fans Call for Coach Dana Holgorsen’s Firing During Memphis Game
College football Friday nights can be a lot of fun. For Houston fans, it has been a nightmare, and now they want Dana Holgorsen gone. The head coach took over in 2019, and it was good at first. However, this season has made things hard on fans. A 2-3 record heading into this matchup with Memphis did not help.
