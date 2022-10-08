ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set

GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless

During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
KHOU

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
KTLA

Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
