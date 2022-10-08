Read full article on original website
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Honda's new small hybrid SUV is coming. How does it compare to the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid? The post 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid vs. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Too Expensive?
Unsurprisingly, the 2023 Honda CR-V price increase has people talking. Could the CR-V's popularity suffer if rivals undercut Honda's prices? The post Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Too Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru Forester
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is coming. Time for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport vs. the 2022 Subaru Forester. The post 2023 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Lexus SUVs: A Guide to the Luxury Brand’s Latest Crossovers
There are many great options in the 2023 Lexus SUV lineup with all their latest crossovers. Here is a guide to help you find the right one for you. The post 2023 Lexus SUVs: A Guide to the Luxury Brand’s Latest Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda SUVs: A Guide to the Latest CR-V, Pilot, Passport, and More
Choosing the right SUV for you can be difficult. If you've narrowed it down to 2023 Honda SUVs, here is a guide that will help. The post 2023 Honda SUVs: A Guide to the Latest CR-V, Pilot, Passport, and More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Good for Long Trips?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best small hybrid SUVs. Is the RAV4 Hybrid good for long trips? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Good for Long Trips? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car Employee Suspected Of Stealing Seven Expensive Cars
The alleged thief took the phrase ‘overachiever’ to another level. As crime rates rise all over the US, we are beginning to see a massive uptick in the theft of automobiles. In the past this crime might’ve been isolated to mostly older vehicles that were easier to break into. However recently these criminals are becoming even more bold, stealing cars into the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. This increasing boldness is likely due to a lack of law enforcement combined with the recent economic state of our country, though it really is just speculation. Well the reason behind this recent string of crime may be elusive but examples of these cases certainly are not.
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
7 Best Selling SUVs And What Makes Them Worth It According to U.S. News
Shopping for a new car with multiple rows of seats, legroom, and storage space? These best selling SUVs make for great picks. The post 7 Best Selling SUVs And What Makes Them Worth It According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
