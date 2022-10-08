Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown go big with gameday fits
It is unclear how long Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Hollywood Brown have planned their Week 5 gameday outfits, but the effort is there. Murray and Brown pulled up to State Farm Stadium at the same time in attire unlike any typical gameday fit, particularly Murray. The...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule, former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks now interim
The Carolina Panthers (1-4) on Monday fired head coach Matt Rhule and replaced him with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, the team announced. Rhule, who was hired in 2020 away from Baylor, went 11-27 over two-plus seasons while Carolina sputtered trying to find a franchise quarterback and beyond.
Cardinals to sign RBs Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams to practice squad
It would appear the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to be without at least one of their rostered running backs after losing three of their four available players to injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Arizona Sports John Gambadoro expects Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to end up on the injured...
Cardinals thought Kyler Murray picked up 1st down on final drive
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went into a slide at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 25-yard line in the final 35 seconds of Sunday’s game in Glendale. The Cardinals trailed 20-17, and Murray picked up nine yards on a rush on second-and-10. The clocked ticked down, the Cardinals’ offense rushed...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 report cards: Infielders
The Arizona Diamondbacks infield featured one of the best first basemen in the league in 2022. However, the rest of the group struggled. Overall, the Diamondbacks infield — sans catchers — slashed .232/.307/.381 with a 21st-ranked .688 OPS. They ranked 27th in hits, 19th in home runs and 17th in runs batted in.
Zach Allen says Cardinals must keep Eagles from running wild
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen isn’t surprised the Philadelphia Eagles will enter Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium without a loss after four games. “They’re great at every level,” Allen told Big Red Rage on Thursday. “They really don’t have a weakness. Their offensive line...
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore active, Rodney Hudson out vs. Eagles
GLENDALE — After battling a knee issue this week at practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver entered the tilt as a game-time decision, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Moore...
NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule, per report
The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
Arizona Cardinals enter Week 6 with question marks at running back
TEMPE — Kliff Kingsbury experienced something he hadn’t as a head coach in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kingsbury watched not one, not two, but three of his running backs go down due to injury in the same game. James Conner...
Arizona Cardinals’ home frustrations boil over after close loss to Eagles
GLENDALE — So close, yet so far away. The Arizona Cardinals were knocking on the door of their first home victory since Week 7 of last season in the team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Fighting back from down 14-0 at one point in the first...
Rapid reactions: Cardinals start slow, can’t complete comeback vs. Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals offense couldn’t muster enough to pull off the comeback on Sunday in the 20-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. While the Arizona offense failed to score in the first quarter and faced a 14-0 deficit early on in the half, some late second- and third-quarter firepower produced 17 points.
Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley heading to IR, out for year
Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley was designated to return after a four-week stint on the injured reserve due to a hip/groin issue, but the jump-ball threat will now miss the rest of the regular season and head to the injured reserve, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Kingsbury only called...
Cardinals have few answers for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in 1st half
For those Arizona Cardinals fans optimistic the early game woes would go away against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, you will have to wait another week. Arizona trails 14-10 at halftime and their deficit is largely because of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who is 15-for-22 for 140 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Cardinals lift up Matt Ammendola after missing game-tying FG vs. Eagles
GLENDALE — The life of a kicker can be a tough one. Just ask Matt Ammendola. With starting kicker Matt Prater sidelined with a hip injury, Ammendola was the next man up in Arizona’s eyes after trying out a handful of kickers earlier in the week ahead of the team’s Week 5 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cardinals defense continues to outshine offense in loss to Eagles
The Cardinals came close on Sunday. Close to beating a good team. Close to being a good team. Alas, there are no moral victories when you’ve lost eight consecutive home games. “I think we had a spell like this one year in my former life,” tight end Zach Ertz...
Cardinals’ 2-touchdown comeback falls short vs. unbeaten Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals’ two-score comeback attempt fell short 20-17 on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) after newly signed kicker Matt Ammendola missed a field goal that would have sent the game to overtime. Early on, Arizona had no answer for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who finished 26-for-36 for...
Eli Manning on Fantasy Football, the ManningCast and Flipping Eagles Fans the Bird
Watching the Eagles get housed by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football last September — with his brother Peyton as part of their so-called “MegaCast” on ESPN2 — Eli Manning got to chatting with guest Chris Long about how he was treated by Philadelphia fans throughout his career while playing quarterback for the New York Giants.
Trailer for ‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ drops 1 month before premier
“Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” starts one month from Sunday, and HBO released a new trailer to kick off the countdown. The second season of the mid-year mini-documentary series will debut on Nov. 9, after Arizona’s Week 9 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton finds purpose after burn accident, emotional recovery
TEMPE — Thirty seconds. That’s the time it took for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton’s life to be forever altered in a freak accident that left him severely burned. Preparing to cook some shrimp, something he’s done time and time again, Hamilton’s instincts took over after the...
Dylan Guenther makes Arizona’s opening roster; Coyotes claim G Ingram
The Arizona Coyotes’ roster for the start of the 2022-23 season is out and includes highly touted prospect Dylan Guenther. Guenther, a 19-year-old forward, is ranked as one of the Coyotes’ top two prospects alongside 2022 N0. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley. Guenther had a terrific year last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), amounting to 45 goals and 46 assists in 59 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings.
NHL・
