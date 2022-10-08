ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

Cardinals thought Kyler Murray picked up 1st down on final drive

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went into a slide at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 25-yard line in the final 35 seconds of Sunday’s game in Glendale. The Cardinals trailed 20-17, and Murray picked up nine yards on a rush on second-and-10. The clocked ticked down, the Cardinals’ offense rushed...
Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2022 report cards: Infielders

The Arizona Diamondbacks infield featured one of the best first basemen in the league in 2022. However, the rest of the group struggled. Overall, the Diamondbacks infield — sans catchers — slashed .232/.307/.381 with a 21st-ranked .688 OPS. They ranked 27th in hits, 19th in home runs and 17th in runs batted in.
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore active, Rodney Hudson out vs. Eagles

GLENDALE — After battling a knee issue this week at practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is officially active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wide receiver entered the tilt as a game-time decision, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful Moore...
NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule, per report

The NFL plans to discuss roughing-the-passer penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said changes to the rule are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a directive to emphasize roughing calls following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley heading to IR, out for year

Arizona Cardinals receiver Antoine Wesley was designated to return after a four-week stint on the injured reserve due to a hip/groin issue, but the jump-ball threat will now miss the rest of the regular season and head to the injured reserve, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Kingsbury only called...
Cardinals have few answers for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in 1st half

For those Arizona Cardinals fans optimistic the early game woes would go away against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, you will have to wait another week. Arizona trails 14-10 at halftime and their deficit is largely because of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who is 15-for-22 for 140 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Dylan Guenther makes Arizona’s opening roster; Coyotes claim G Ingram

The Arizona Coyotes’ roster for the start of the 2022-23 season is out and includes highly touted prospect Dylan Guenther. Guenther, a 19-year-old forward, is ranked as one of the Coyotes’ top two prospects alongside 2022 N0. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley. Guenther had a terrific year last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), amounting to 45 goals and 46 assists in 59 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings.
