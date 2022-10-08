ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

California Marijuana

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort. California's four-year-old legal marijuana market is in disarray. So the state's top prosecutor says he will try a new broader approach to disrupting the illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy while sowing widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade-old multi-agency seasonal eradication program. It's the nation's largest and this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants. California will turn it into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing...
FLINT, MI
Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti's prisons

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A nonprofit organization on Tuesday called on Haiti’s government to release certain inmates amid a swift rise in cholera cases throughout the country’s severely crowded prison system and dwindling supplies of clean water. Health through Walls, which provides medical care to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Government

