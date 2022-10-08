Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday said eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection against the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19...
Citrus County Chronicle
TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce with plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker why she's done with Dems, Biden defends his son Hunter and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
German far-right politician 'danced' on Holocaust memorial
BERLIN (AP) — Israel's ambassador in Berlin has slammed a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to dance on the country's Holocaust memorial. Ambassador Ron Prosor said tweeted Tuesday that far-right politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party.”
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
FORTY FORT — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for
