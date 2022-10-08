Read full article on original website
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s 2023 women's basketball recruiting class currently No. 1 in country for the first time
Each year, it seems like there’s a new superlative for the recruiting class Adia Barnes woos. This may be the last year it happens. That’s not because anyone expects Barnes’ recruiting at Arizona to go south. It’s because there won’t be any higher achievement to attain.
allsportstucson.com
Four Tucsonans playing for popular Naranjeros de Hermosillo this winter
Four Tucsonans on one professional baseball team is headline news, especially at the level of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Sonora) in the Mexican Pacific Coast League. Alex Robles, a Class of 2013 graduate of Tucson High, agreed with the contention that the Naranjeros, who play in front of a regularly sold-out Estadio Sonora (capacity 16,000), are the New York Yankees of their league based on their popularity.
What they’re saying nationally, in Tucson after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The win sends the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) into a bye week tied atop the Pac-12. They will host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 22. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona football loses by 27 points to Oregon
The Arizona football team played the No.13 University of Oregon at Arizona Stadium for their family weekend game. This was a highly anticipated game for both teams, as each team was coming off impressive wins last week. Arizona looked to build off the historic game quarterback Jayden de Laura had last week against Colorado.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Tucsoneses: “We are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona”
Students at Tucson High School hav been celebrating the art and culture of ballet folklórico for the past 50 years. Director Bruno Loya says, “we are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona.”
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
kenneturner.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Out-of-state voter registration information
The upcoming Arizona midterm elections are taking place Nov. 8. Election season is approaching. With an influx of out-of-state students and first time voters at the University of Arizona, here are some voting resources. Out-of-state voters can request an absentee ballot to their on-campus address. In order to request a...
thisistucson.com
What to eat in Phoenix, as suggested by our former food writer Andi Berlin
I’m a die-hard Tucsonan. While I would never live in Phoenix, I acknowledge that Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country. More people means more of everything: traffic, sprawl, chain restaurants, yes, but also a bigger airport and concert venues, and more food options. As Tucsonans, we have the option to take advantage of these resources on a weekend trip — and then we get to come home.
University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner shot and killed on campus
A professor at the University of Arizona was shot to death on campus Wednesday, and a former student has been arrested in connection with the killing.
thisistucson.com
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️
Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22
1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
KOLD-TV
Border patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A border patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent was...
KOLD-TV
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
Comments / 0