Four Tucsonans playing for popular Naranjeros de Hermosillo this winter

Four Tucsonans on one professional baseball team is headline news, especially at the level of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Sonora) in the Mexican Pacific Coast League. Alex Robles, a Class of 2013 graduate of Tucson High, agreed with the contention that the Naranjeros, who play in front of a regularly sold-out Estadio Sonora (capacity 16,000), are the New York Yankees of their league based on their popularity.
Arizona football loses by 27 points to Oregon

The Arizona football team played the No.13 University of Oregon at Arizona Stadium for their family weekend game. This was a highly anticipated game for both teams, as each team was coming off impressive wins last week. Arizona looked to build off the historic game quarterback Jayden de Laura had last week against Colorado.
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Out-of-state voter registration information

The upcoming Arizona midterm elections are taking place Nov. 8. Election season is approaching. With an influx of out-of-state students and first time voters at the University of Arizona, here are some voting resources. Out-of-state voters can request an absentee ballot to their on-campus address. In order to request a...
What to eat in Phoenix, as suggested by our former food writer Andi Berlin

I’m a die-hard Tucsonan. While I would never live in Phoenix, I acknowledge that Phoenix is the fifth largest city in the country. More people means more of everything: traffic, sprawl, chain restaurants, yes, but also a bigger airport and concert venues, and more food options. As Tucsonans, we have the option to take advantage of these resources on a weekend trip — and then we get to come home.
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️

Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
Commercial Real Estate News 10-11-22

1. The 1.2MSF Building A of Cubes at Glendale (also known as Williams-Sonoma at The Cubes at Glendale, was purchased by JLL West Phoenix Distribution DST (LaSalle Investment Management) for $135M. Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield represented the developer and seller, CRG (Clayco Realty Group).
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
Border patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A border patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent was...
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
