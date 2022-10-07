LOGAN, Utah – Despite his Utah State playing career ending thanks to a broken foot, Logan Bonner doesn’t believe his days playing football are behind him. “I’m just trying to play as long as I can. I’m only kid once,” Bonner said while joining Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone earlier this week. “I know I can play. I just need one little shot and see if somebody gives me a chance. I’d love to come back here and coach but right now I’m just trying to play as long as I can.”

