cachevalleydaily.com
Final RPI rankings and playoff pairings set for 4A girls soccer
HYRUM – The final RPI rankings from the Utah High School Activities Association for 4A girls soccer have been released and we now know the playoff pairings for Region 11 girls soccer. The Mountain Crest Mustangs (14-3) finished Region 11 play undefeated and were rewarded as the #1 seed in the upcoming 4A girls soccer tournament.
cachevalleydaily.com
Observations from USU basketball’s Blue/White scrimmage
LOGAN – Utah State basketball held its annual Blue/White scrimmage in front of a solid crowd of fans and displayed a level of energy befitting a team with a lot of athletes eager to play and prove themselves. For fans, Friday’s two-hour scrimmage was the first — and only...
kslsports.com
Dynamic Win Shows Potential Of Young Utah State Team
LOGAN, Utah – 60 minutes of football is what Utah State was finally able to produce and with it came a much needed win for the beleaguered Aggies. Riding a four game losing streak and in desperate need of a break, USU finally appeared to find the spark that has been missing for the early portion of the schedule.
cachevalleydaily.com
From the Notebook: Legas, Cobbs, Tyler emerging as stars
LOGAN – Utah State claimed victory on the gridiron for the first time in 42 days on Saturday with its defeat of Air Force. The Aggies finally overcame shortcomings, eliminated mistakes, and played winning football when winning mattered most. Aside from the story of victory, these are a few notes and trends from Saturday’s contest.
kslsports.com
After Surgery, Logan Bonner Eyes Recovery, Next Football Stop
LOGAN, Utah – Despite his Utah State playing career ending thanks to a broken foot, Logan Bonner doesn’t believe his days playing football are behind him. “I’m just trying to play as long as I can. I’m only kid once,” Bonner said while joining Hans & Scotty G. on the KSL Sports Zone earlier this week. “I know I can play. I just need one little shot and see if somebody gives me a chance. I’d love to come back here and coach but right now I’m just trying to play as long as I can.”
cachevalleydaily.com
Aggies come up huge in clutch, break 4-game skid with win over Air Force
LOGAN – For two straight games, Utah State put together a solid quarter here, a good half there, but never put forward a complete game of winning football. Finally, when it began to matter most, the Aggies made winning plays in its 34-27 homecoming victory over Air Force. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.
Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury
LOGAN, Utah — When Sione Pauni heard and felt a pop in his back deadlifting last February while training for Logan High School’s football team, he reported the incident to the head coach, Bart Bowen. As Sione remembers it, Bowen didn’t take any action and instead told the young man’s gym teacher that he was able to fully participate in activities. Eight months later, Sione can’t walk without the assistance...
kmyu.tv
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
KSLTV
Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck
EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah State vs. Air Force: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Utah State Aggies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.4 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. Utah State and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Aggies' 49-45 win from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
KSLTV
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
kvnutalk
Logan City officials announce holiday closures for Columbus Day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Officials here have announced modified city schedules for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Oct. 10. All city offices — including City Hall, the Logan Library and Logan Cemetery – will be closed on Monday. “Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as...
KUTV
Family displaced after fire at home in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A family has been displaced after a fire at a home in South Ogden. Officials said family members made it safely out of the home, but their dog was unfortunately lost in the fire. Local agencies responded to the home Saturday morning and said...
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Ground breaking scheduled for new Logan fire station
LOGAN — The public is invited to a ground breaking ceremony for the new Logan City Fire Station, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Station 70 will be built at 200 North 100 East, across the street from the existing building. Logan City Fire Chief Brad Hannig said in addition...
Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
KSLTV
Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
