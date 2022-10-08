Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon high school football Week 6 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football season continued this weekend with Week 6 action around the state. Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see ...
Freedom football follows Fletcher to a fourth straight win, beats Whitehall
Like virtually any football coach at any level, Freedom High coach Jason Roeder would like to see his Patriots attain a level of offensive balance if only to keep defenses honest. But when you have a talented running back like Jalen Fletcher running behind a bruising, tough and physical offensive line like the one Freedom possesses, keeping the ball on the ground is the most effective way to ...
Northwestern thumps Indian Land, remains unbeaten in high school football region play
The Trojans made a statement against the No. 8-ranked Warriors, scoring the game’s final 47 points to earn a decisive 54-7 win at Indian Land Stadium.
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills football team rolls to fourth straight victory, 53-12
The Jurupa Hills football team soared to its fourth straight victory by pounding Carter, 53-12, on Oct. 7. The Spartans, who finished non-league action with a 4-3 record, must travel to Eisenhower (6-1) in the Sunkist League opener on Thursday, Oct. 13. Against Carter, Jurupa Hills breezed to a 46-6...
Comments / 0