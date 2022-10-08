ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Freedom football follows Fletcher to a fourth straight win, beats Whitehall

Like virtually any football coach at any level, Freedom High coach Jason Roeder would like to see his Patriots attain a level of offensive balance if only to keep defenses honest. But when you have a talented running back like Jalen Fletcher running behind a bruising, tough and physical offensive line like the one Freedom possesses, keeping the ball on the ground is the most effective way to ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Fontana Herald News

Jurupa Hills football team rolls to fourth straight victory, 53-12

The Jurupa Hills football team soared to its fourth straight victory by pounding Carter, 53-12, on Oct. 7. The Spartans, who finished non-league action with a 4-3 record, must travel to Eisenhower (6-1) in the Sunkist League opener on Thursday, Oct. 13. Against Carter, Jurupa Hills breezed to a 46-6...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy