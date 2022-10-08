ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating

By By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mP342_0iQyKo4j00

POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes.

The owners of both Goody’s Deli & Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants.

The oldest eatery of the bunch, Buddy’s at 626 E. Lewis St., recently transferred hands from its former owner of 50 years Steve Piper to Jason Meador, the general manager for each of the Meador-owned Ford, Toyota and Subaru car dealerships in Pocatello.

Loren Villano, whose older brother Aaron founded Villano’s Italian restaurant with his wife Lisa, has been longtime friends with Meador and will manage Buddy’s, for a second time, moving forward.

‘I managed Buddy’s for just over six years about nine years ago,” Villano said. “And then I went and worked for Jason (Meador) over at Courtesy Ford for the past nine years. When he decided to buy it, he told me, ‘If I’m going to do it, I want you to run it for me.’”

Villano’s plans moving forward remain very much in line with how the longtime Pocatello restaurant has always operated. He has no intention of changing up the menu items or altering the ingredients for recipes that have been handed down for generations. He aims to ensure the restaurant continues to be a place where families can gather and is looking forward to adding more staff members to the 25 employees who currently work there.

“I’m not gonna mess with any of the recipes,” Villano said. “Things have been going strong for 61 years and there’s no reason for me to fix something that isn’t broken. I hope to bring a brighter atmosphere and make it a good place for everyone to come and enjoy themselves and enjoy the dining experience.”

Villano, whose go-to meal is the sausage sandwich with everything ($8.50), says he plans to preserve the history of Buddy’s and uphold the legacy that Piper and those before him worked to create.

“For Jason to come in and buy it and have me run it, I don’t think there was anything better for Buddy’s,” Villano said. “It’s an icon here in town and there will definitely be some pride that goes into maintaining the traditions.”

New owners are also settling in about a half-mile down the road at Goody’s. After operating the sub sandwich and pizza joint for over 40 years, Tom Goodwin has sold Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave., to longtime Pocatello residents Carlos and Jessica Allen.

“Tom bought this place in 1982 and ran it for 40 years,” Carlos said. “He was ready to pass the torch on. He approached Jessica and I about buying it so we figured out the terms, everything worked out all right and we decided it was a good decision.”

Carlos said both he and his wife Jessica have been frequent customers of Goody’s for years. He remembers when Goody’s originated as a Blimpie and Mario’s Pizza before Goodwin decided to drop the franchises.

“We’re super excited and also super nervous about it,” Carlos said. “It’s a big endeavor but we feel like we are ready to take Goody’s to the next level.”

Carlos said he has no plans to play with the more than 40 sandwiches on the menu and will continue to bake the sandwich breads fresh daily. Eventually, the Allens said they may explore installing a commercial air fryer so they can add fries, wings and other fried food to the menu.

Much of the Allens’ focus will be central to the customer experience, including bringing in more regular entertainment and making it easier to order online.

“We want to increase the online and to-go ordering,” Carlos said. “Some people enjoy watching their sandwiches get made but others short on time would prefer to be able to come grab a meal and go. We are going to keep doing trivia nights, increase the number of band nights and want to provide an atmosphere that all walks of life can enjoy.”

Carlos said he also wants to form an even better connection with Idaho State University students and sports teams. In addition to catering for ISU athletes, he said he wants to see about being able to provide meals to the visiting teams.

His go-to sandwich is the Goody’s Club ($6.49) while Jessica’s is the Goody’s Best ($6.49). His go-to pizza bomb is Tom’s Choice ($6.89) and Jessica’s is the Western ($6.89).

Carlos said what separates Goody’s from the competition is the portions.

“At Goody’s, we put about twice as much meat on every sandwich as our competitors,” he said. “That’s 4.5 ounces of meat and 2 ounces of cheese per sandwich. We have 40-plus sandwiches but you can still customize everything you want. None of it is processed and frozen. It’s all cut right off the block. You don’t see that everywhere else.”

Another defining quality of Goody’s is the affordable price. Carlos said the eatery will remain focused on providing customers with more bang for their buck, but it “may be that we have to increase costs with inflation.”

Carlos said he wanted to give the restaurant’s 27 employees a huge shout out for helping with the transition.

“They have been phenomenal,” he said. “Jessica worked at Mama Inez for almost 15 years and managed a few more after that and I was in the beer industry for a while but we knew nothing about making sandwiches and pizzas. The employees have helped out tremendously.”

A grand reopening party at Goody’s with some complimentary food will start at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

ButterBurr’s, yet another restaurant with a history spanning more than 40 years in the Gate City, is moving locations to the building that once housed Remo’s and then Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, which recently moved into the former Perkins building on Pocatello Creek Road.

The building with the recognizable castle towers on West Cedar Street will be the new home for the ButterBurr’s near Walgreens on Yellowstone Avenue, though the ButterBurr’s Lickety Split location a few blocks away on Yellowstone will remain, says Brittany Dahlquist, the daughter of the restaurant’s founders, Kelly and Sheryl Dahlquist, and the general manager for the past 15 years.

“My parents always had a triple-net lease, meaning they pay taxes, interior and exterior maintenance and rent on the building we’re in now,” she said.” We are buying the old Remo’s building. We will be doing everything we have already been doing but eventually pay it off in 20 years, so it made sense for us.”

First opened in 1981, ButterBurr’s got its name from Kelly, Dahlquist’s late father, who was a huge fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien “The Hobbit” books, she said.

“There was a guy in the book that took care of the inn, the Prancing Pony, and his name was Barliman Butterbur,” Dahlquist said. “He was a human, but we actually sort of turned him into a Hobbit for the restaurant.”

Dahlquist said the plan is to close down the ButterBurr’s location near Walgreens toward the end of the month, with a reopening date at the new location set for Nov. 1.

“We had a bit of trouble getting everything lined up but I think we are on track now,” Dahlquist said. “I think everybody is really excited about the move and the new space.”

Dahlquist said the new location comes with outdoor seating options, an increase in interior space and a parking lot that is a little less cumbersome to navigate, especially for those who come from out of town and are unfamiliar with the area.

“Parking can be a nightmare sometimes where we are at now,” she said. “The new location is definitely easier to get in and out of.”

The new location also comes with a liquor license, and Dahlquist said they plan to slowly incorporate spirits and other alcoholic options.

“We want to be able to provide those options for the people that enjoy it and also make sure we’re still that hometown favorite for families,” she said.

ButterBurr’s currently employs 80 people, Dahquist said, with many part-time high school and college students and about 20 full-time employees.

“We have a lot of schedules to work around so we have to maintain a decent number of employees,” Dahlquist said. “I think that’s why we maintain our employees for so long.”

Dahlquist is excited for customers to be able to continue sitting down to enjoy her restaurant’s popular chicken fried steak, homemade breads and pies and signature soups and sandwiches, just in a new location.

“It’s a big change for us and we’re looking forward to it,” she said. “It’s the same ButterBurr’s everyone has come to know and love, just in a new space.”

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Houses to be built near Connor Academy in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello-based development firm is teaming up with a Pocatello construction company to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses to be built by Group 5 developers and K5 Construction are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road. Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

Local author to hold book signing and launch party in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters. The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wpa6tpj. Thursday Barricade, 308 E. Center...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Yellowstone National Park#Gate City#Food Drink#Restaurants#New Beginnings Goody#Buddy#Pocatello#Goody S Deli Pub#Italian#Butterburr#Toyota#Subaru#Courtesy Ford
Idaho State Journal

Gateway Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for local family’s new house

POCATELLO — Oct. 4 marked the groundbreaking for the Lopez family’s new home. As part of Gateway Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming housing project, the vacant lot at 281 Randolph Ave. will undergo a transformation from dirt patch to four-bedroom house. While the Lopez family is excited for the opportunity for their new home, Habitat’s administrative coordinator Katie Lish explained the process is expected to take anywhere from 12 to 18...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib

A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Leaving the Door Open: Calvary Chapel opens facilities to local youth groups after closing its private school

POCATELLO – When Calvary Chapel’s Legacy Christian School decided not to reopen for the 2022-23 school year, Pastor Nathan Abbate explained it was a step back. “We had to close the doors because of lack of enrollment, and some of that in part because of the pandemic,” he said. “But I think there’s definitely a need. I talked to people in the community, talked to some of the pastors of different churches…and they all agreed there’s a need for a Christian private school (in the area).”
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Highland, Aberdeen both rise in latest HS FB media poll

The latest high school football media poll is here, and in this one, we see several results reflected. Highland rallied for an upset win over Rigby, and Aberdeen blanked previous top seed North Fremont, and both teams rose in their respective classifications. Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped out of the 4A rankings and Bear Lake rose one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
ABERDEEN, ID
Idaho State Journal

NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on 49-unit complex for low-income senior citizens

POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello is set to break ground on a 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens later this month. NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the project was made possible after the organization applied for a Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, or LIHTC, in August 2021 and received the award in December 2021. “It’s a well-known story that rent prices and the cost of housing have skyrocketed recently,”...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex

POCATELLO — Two suspects are in custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local authorities searching for missing teenager

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Art walk set for Friday in downtown Pocatello

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music. The Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. Join us for the ribbon cutting by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Chiefs on Friday during art walk. There...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy