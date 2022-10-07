CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Clemson is finally getting healthy on defense for the first time all season. That promises to be a big problem for opponents going forward. Starting defensive end Xavier Thomas played his first game of the season for the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) last week at Boston College after breaking a foot bone at an August scrimmage — and had two sacks and a quarterback pressure in only six snaps. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee says he’s full-go after missing the past two games due to a kidney infection. And the Tigers’ secondary will get a boost with the return of Tyler Venables at safety for Florida State on Saturday night. Swinney said injured cornerback starter Sheridan Jones remains day-to-day, though hopeful he can get back on the field come Saturday.

