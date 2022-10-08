Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
406mtsports.com
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
406mtsports.com
Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte
The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
406mtsports.com
Deer Lodge coach that switched sidelines to shield players from jeers could lose job
DEER LODGE — Less than a day after Deer Lodge football coach Andrew Verlanic was told he was out of a job, Friday the Powell County High School Facebook page posted a clarification on behalf of superintendent Rick Duncan that the third-year coach has instead been suspended pending a school board meeting next week.
406mtsports.com
Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles
This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
montanarightnow.com
Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte
HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
U.S. Air Force fighter jets take to the skies over Bigfork
Two U.S. Air Force fighter jets flew over Bigfork's football field on Friday marking the first flyover in over a decade for a high school event.
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
Fairfield Sun Times
Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible from around the Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley. The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion. A...
“Ghost Signs” of Uptown Butte still haunting the hill
With Halloween at the end of the month, October in Butte always brings out stories of Butte's famous haunted locations and spirits of the past that still may roam today. The Dumas Brothel. The Centerville Ghost. The Cabbage Patch. But what about Butte's ghost...signs? Uptown Butte was once one of the Northwest's most vibrant economical and cultural centers and as such her streets were adorned with, well, customers. Here is a look at some of the signs from the past you'll find in Uptown Butte advertising businesses, products and services that are still visible, and in some cases still around, today.
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Helena School Bus schedules returning to normal
Helena Public Schools' bus schedules are going back to normal, with this week being the last for rolling suspensions.
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
NBCMontana
Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday
BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
