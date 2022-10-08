ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
KALISPELL, MT
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night

The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football

BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte

The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Helena, MT
Kalispell, MT
Football
406mtsports.com

Carroll College, Kipainoi, Neilson win at Tony Banovich XC Meet

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Cross Country program hosted the Tony Banovich Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at the Highland View Golf Course in Butte. Tech, Montana Western, Carroll College, MSU-Northern and Walla Walla University competed in the meet. In the team competitions, Carroll College swept both sides...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles

This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
TOWNSEND, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Olsen
montanarightnow.com

Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte

HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Braves#Bruins#American Football#Kalispell Flathead
Fairfield Sun Times

Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible from around the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL, Mont. - Smoke from a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley. The Tally Lake Ranger District is planning the burn for Monday, Oct. 10, dependent on current and expected weather, fuel moisture, and smoke dispersion. A...
WHITEFISH, MT
Montana Talks

“Ghost Signs” of Uptown Butte still haunting the hill

With Halloween at the end of the month, October in Butte always brings out stories of Butte's famous haunted locations and spirits of the past that still may roam today. The Dumas Brothel. The Centerville Ghost. The Cabbage Patch. But what about Butte's ghost...signs? Uptown Butte was once one of the Northwest's most vibrant economical and cultural centers and as such her streets were adorned with, well, customers. Here is a look at some of the signs from the past you'll find in Uptown Butte advertising businesses, products and services that are still visible, and in some cases still around, today.
BUTTE, MT
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Montanan

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday

BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
ANACONDA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy